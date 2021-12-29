The controversy with cryptocurrency advertising is not a new topic. For quite some time this has been discussed and has generated mixed opinions. In fact, just a few weeks ago Facebook, now Meta, has approved the introduction of cryptocurrency advertisements on the platform again, but only with certain restrictions.

What causes controversy in cryptocurrency advertising is that, naturally, advertisements invite you to invest in digital assets. The issue is that you do not always have enough control to analyze the content of advertisements and very important platforms may be advertising on their fraudulent cryptocurrency investment websites that could generate serious problems for users.

For the above reason, Facebook had prohibited cryptocurrency advertisements. And it seems Facebook is not alone in this matter. According to recently published data, the Securities Regulatory Commission of Thailand has issued new guidelines on the orientation towards cryptocurrency advertising, this, with the aim of reducing the chances of scam or of selling bad ideas to investors.

Among the parameters that advertisements must meet, is that false expectations are not generated about large returns on investment. Furthermore, the risk warnings associated with investing in this asset class cannot be ignored.

The reason for these changes is related to the opinions given by investment circles and academic circles in the country that have been quite concerned about the investment boom in cryptocurrencies and the entry of a large number of people to the market who are motivated by false expectations and you end up losing large amounts of money.

Thailand’s Securities Regulatory Commission puts a heavy hand

Keeping investors safe is vitally important. That is why regulators are always looking for new alternatives to guarantee adequate safety standards for users. In this case, the Securities Regulatory Commission of Thailand gave certain explanations about cryptocurrency advertising security planning.

One of the first points made was that the content that is included in the ads should not be explicit. This includes a direct invitation to invest such as “Invest in cryptocurrencies now” as this would be too invasive. Another point was that a return on investment in wealth should not be overly exaggerated. The important thing is that it is realistic enough so that the investor does not have false expectations about the investment.

The only way in which explicit content of invitation to invest or that return figures can be placed in the advertisements, is for the China Securities Regulatory Commission itself to approve it, and in the way in which they are treating the theme, it seems that they will be more and more hermetic.

Of all, the point that could be one of the most important, is that for an advertisement to be published, it must have warnings about the risks of the investment. Even if the user is invited to invest discreetly, he must know what the risks are related to it. In addition, communication channels must be provided to make inquiries, clarify doubts and present complaints.

Could Thailand Ban Cryptocurrency Advertising?

Banning cryptocurrency advertising, even if it may not seem like it, is quite likely. We have already seen how Facebook banned it for quite some time. China has also banned all kinds of cryptocurrency-related activity, clearly including advertising. But in the case of Thailand, it could be a different situation.

As the published data of this 2021 express, in the Thai stock market there is nothing more attractive than investing in cryptocurrencies. The level of commercialization and investment with cryptocurrencies has grown considerably over the years, but this 2021 has reached higher levels, which is why the Commission is so concerned about regulating advertisements.

The thing is, apparently investing in cryptocurrencies doesn’t hurt anyone, as long as it increases in value. With the falls, it not only affects the economic state of the investor. If it is a general downturn, the foundations of the digital economy could start to shake and this could lead to serious problems.

The suggestion that different Thai economists have given is that new regulations should be introduced. These should serve to “purify” the market, and make participating investors are sufficiently informed so that you do not have problems in the future. It is clear that investing in cryptocurrencies is something more serious than it seems, and the point is that many people do not measure some of the conflicts, this from the point of view of regulators and economists.