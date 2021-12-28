Almost 30 years have passed since the premiere of Marimar, the unforgettable soap opera starring Thalia Y Eduardo Capetillo. Despite time and new productions, this telenovela remains one of the favorites among the audience. For the first time since the end of the melodrama, Thalía and Capetillo met again and talked about everything that allowed them to participate in said production, as well as their best and worst anecdotes.

© Instagram ‘Marimar’ was released in 1994 and was a sensation in more than 180 countries around the world

Among the anecdotes they remembered, it was one of the strongest scenes, the one in which Marimar (Thalía) approaches the mud to pick up with her teeth the necklace that the evil Angélica Narváez (Chantal Andere) threw. Thalía herself said that the production wanted to use chocolate to make the scene and that the actress did not get dirty. But she believed it was better to use real mud, as it would be a more authentic shot.

© YouTube Eduardo Capetillo and Thalía talked about the most iconic scene in the telenovela

“(Beatriz Sheridan) had prepared the mud, she who was the producer, had first said, ‘Let’s put chocolate’. They made the choclate and put a plastic and I saw it as orange and when I took out the chain, it was like orange, it looked ‘chafa’ (the scene) ”. So Thalía went to the producer and told her: “‘Beatriz, let’s do it well, it’s the forceful scene that will be repeated for revenge in the end'”. The 50-year-old performer recalled that Sheridan yelled, “’Props, bring him mud!’” The singer remembers that they brought her the mud, she made the iconic scene and immediately went straight to the sea.

Capetillo opened up and revealed that he was not as good at soccer as his Sergio Santibañez character. The actor shared: “I was never good at soccer. In fact I was lousy ”. Despite this, the role caught his attention and he decided to go ahead with the project. He also remembered when they put a piece of cardboard around the collar of his jacket so that he would be lifted all the time, giving the clear image of the stereotype of the gallant.

In another of those memorable memories, Thalía commented that one of the worst anecdotes she has with the production was when she did something very dangerous, which could have ended in an accident.

“The worst (anecdote) could have been the one on the cliff, where they put (Marimar) on the top of a cliff because the young Sergio finished her in the hut and she ran out wrapped in a sheet with her ‘Pulgoso’ and it stops on a cliff ”, Thalía recalled. “That was the worst, because I did not have a harness, I did not have a thread, I was not protected, it was the cliff like that, there was no mattress below, like that. It was like ‘you play it or you play it’, how daring everyone, how daring the production! ”.