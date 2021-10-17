Thalía and her strong change in front of the cameras, unrecognizable? | AP / . / .

Unrecognizable? Thalía decided to make a radical change of look in front of the cameras, but not in the Ricky Martín style, but with something reversible and all to pamper her followers. The beloved Mexican singer asked her followers to choose how they wanted to see her and she complied.

The wife of Tommy mottola He questioned what his first name was and one of his followers who answered correctly, assuring that his name is Ariadna, fulfilled his wish, to radically change his look.

The follower of Ariadna Thalía Sodi Miranda He asked him to put on a dreadlocks wig, an action that he obeyed and also characterized the wig in question as “a doc”. The beautiful interpreter of Amor a la Mexicana showed off her beautiful wig with dark, thin dreadlocks and some details and then placed it on her head over her previously collected hair.

The wig was perfectly, giving the effect that it is indeed the hair of the also actress, she added a little blush to look more tanned and lowered the straps of her blouse to give a touch more to the style of the wig; later, he posed smiling for the camera.

The beautiful Thalía recorded everything to share it on her Tik Tok account, a social network where she has become one of the spoiled ones, since the famous 50-year-old is always at the forefront.

Recently, the protagonist of soap operas such as María la del Barrio, Marimar, María Mercedes and Rosalinda has surprised by quickly adapting to social media trends.

What has most captivated his followers are his recreations as a participant in the famous Netflix series The Squid Game, both in “Red light, green light”, as well as the one in which he must not break the cookie when detaching the figure; she even made the cookies herself.

Who is also a trend and ended up relating to the famous singer was the socialite Kim Kardashian, who was accused of having copied the beautiful Thalia. The interpreter shared evidence on social media that one of Kylie Jenner’s sister’s looks used for her debut as an SNL presenter was inspired by her.

The ex of Fernando Colunga showed a photograph of one of his iconic looks from the 90s in which he can be seen wearing a dress of a quite striking pink tone and with textures of roses very similar in color and texture to those used in the suit jumpsuit that Kim Kardashian wore; The beauty Thalia she also wore her characteristic blond “lock” in front.

The famous took the situation with a lot of humor and shared both photos on her Twitter account, putting herself at the command of Balenciaga, the brand that designed the Kardashian outfit and pointing out that she has been at the forefront since 1990.

Thalía has been effectively characterized by staying at the forefront, but not only in the world of mosaics, but also in that of social networks where she has captured the attention of audiences of all ages.