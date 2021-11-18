Finally, what was classified as the wedding of the century was celebrated, and it is the one starred by Paris Hilton and businessman Carter Reum, and like every millionaire, the celebration did not disappoint in the least.

Over three days, Hilton and her husband celebrated their union in style, from a romantic ceremony to a fair and lots of dancing in the company of those closest to the family.

Everything was documented and shared through social networks, as celebrities such as Kim Kardashian, Emma Robert, Lele Pons and Demi Lovato were among the guests at the wedding.

The one who stole everyone’s glances, as expected, was the bride, as the 40-year-old socialite left more than one with their mouths open and all thanks to her beautiful and luxurious wedding dresses.

Since getting engaged, the actress has worn several white dresses. Photo: IG / parishilton

True to her style, the actress and singer also took care of each of the details of her marriage and several celebrities became her inspiration for each of the outfits.

And it is that throughout the entire celebration the model wore five wedding dresses, which reminded other celebrities throughout history.

Grace Kelly, Chiara Ferragni, Kitty Spencer and Nicky Hilton

The first of them was the main dress of the socialite and it is an Oscar de la Renta design, with a pressed flower thread embroidery and tulle skirt, with a high collar.

And it is that throughout history there have been several celebrities who had already used a similar style, and one of them was Grace Kelly in 1956.

The main dress was a masterpiece. Photo: IG / parishilton / .

However, the beautiful dress also brought back other celebrities such as Chiara Ferragni, Kitty Spencer and even the model worn by her sister, Nicky Hilton.

Keira Knightley

The second dress was one of the most youthful, casual and comfortable that the socialite could wear, which was also by and was also by Oscar de la Renta.

A fresh and comfortable look. Photo: IG / parishilton / .

It was a taffeta bustier design with 3D embroidered flowers, a short skirt, which also brought to mind the wedding dress of the star of “Pirates of the Caribbean”: Keira Knightley.

Michelle Obama and Jacquie Kennedy

It seems that American First Ladies were also remembered at the wedding of the century, as Hilton’s third dress was a total princess design from Galia Lahav.

The star took inspiration from the first ladies of her country. Photo: .

The spectacular garment at the top recalled the one Michelle Obama wore at her wedding, while the rest was identical to the one Jacquie Kennedy wore.

Thalia

The fourth model was undoubtedly one of the most beautiful, as it was a drape with embroidered crystal details that was reminiscent of the exuberance of the ornaments, which Thalía wore at her wedding to Tommy Mottola.

The Mexican actress and singer inspired the socialite. Photo: .

Jennifer Lopez

And finally, there is the last Paris Hilton dress, and it was with the one that ended the night, eating McDonalds hamburgers.

It is an embroidered design with stars, it was reminiscent of Jennifer Lopez’s wedding dress with which she married Chris Judd.

On more than one occasion, JLo has been the inspiration for other celebrities. Photo: .

