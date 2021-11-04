Thalía: That was the day when he fought with Paulina Rubio | Instagram

The controversies singers Thalía and Paulina Rubio fought with blows in the middle of a concert and perhaps you no longer remember it, that is why we will talk to you on this occasion a little about how this event was said that so surprised many.

Many years ago the Mexican singer Thalía began to win the affection of the fans and the tensions with Paulina Rubio began, in fact, it was to such a degree that on one occasion they they fought and pulled hair at a concert.

As you can see, Thalía and Paulina Rubio have a feud that began since Tommy Mottola’s wife joined the group “Timbiriche” and unseated La Chica dorada from her main role in the band.

It was at a concert that the band was offering in the city of Toluca, when Paulina disconnected Thalía’s microphone so that no one would hear her sing.

The moment the actress also noticed, she pulled Paulina Rubio’s hair and the discussion began.

Some time later, Thalía made known in a Verónica Castro program what happened at the concert and clarified that they were friends before, however, they soon began to fight.

“I remember a lot when Pau and I fought. It was hilarious, because Paulina and I were friends before. And we were like that together, and we slept together and we had many secrets, and suddenly we started fighting (…) Until once we caught each other on stage … “

“It was incredible, I loved it! At the time it was the best, but right now I say yes, bad vibes. And it was hilarious because the public cheered us on. Locks of hair, shoes, everything,” shared Thalía.

It should be noted that despite the fact that many years have passed, both singers still do not speak, so it was common to see them compete for the first places of popularity.

On the other hand, throughout 40 years of musical career, the singer, presenter, businesswoman and actress has done what she wanted and now confirms her place as the golden queen with her new single and video “I am”.

Thus, making a call for empowerment, Paulina gives us a song that infects strength.

With phrases such as “I owe nothing to anyone (…) that is why I give my children my last name” or “Because I am what I want to be, without pretending”, the singer talks about being oneself, without disguises.

In fact, recently Paulina Rubio says that her next fifty years of life will be “without ties” of negative people and she was excited about the tour she is preparing for 2022, which she defines as a “brutal competition” with another “Mexican singer”, a detail that you missed during an interview.