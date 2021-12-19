Thalía and the age at which she started working Since she was a child!

The career of the famous singer Thalía started when she was just a child, so she has one of the longest careers in the entertainment industry and today she is one of the most recognized Mexican.

The truth is that Thalía is a singer and actress Extremely successful, to date she has sold more than 25 million albums worldwide and sung in Spanish, English, French, Portuguese and Tagalog.

However, all these achievements are the fruit of a long and self-sacrificing career that began when she was very young.

Going back a bit, Thalía’s musical career began in 1981, at the age of 10, when she joined the Mexican children’s group Din Din as a vocalist.

Then he performed at the festival of music “Play a Song” as a member of the group and later, as a soloist.

Then in 1984 she was chosen for the teenage version of the theatrical production “Grease”, being chosen for the main role of Sandy.

Just two years later, in 1986, she became a member of the successful Mexican band Timbiriche, replacing one of the original female vocalists, Sasha Sokol.

Thalía recorded three albums with the band, which were titled Timbiriche VII, Timbiriche VIII and IX and Los Clasicos de Timbiriche.

In 1989, he left Timbiriche and that same year he traveled to Los Angeles, California, to prepare his solo career.

Later, in 1990, Thalía returned to Mexico and released her first solo album, titled Thalía.

The album spawned the singles “A Pact Between the Two”, “Saliva”, “Amarillo Azul” and “Pienso en Ti”.

This album was very controversial, especially for the singles “Un Pacto entre los Dos” and “Saliva”, which were banned by various radio stations in Mexico, due to their suggestive lyrics.

In 1991, Thalía traveled to Spain and starred in different television programs, such as “VIP de Noche”.

That same year he released his second studio album, “Mundo de Cristal”, which generated three Mexican hits that were among the top ten of the moment: “Sudor”, “En la Intimidad” and “Fuego Cruzado”.

The changes came in 1995 when he went from Fonovisa to EMI Latin and launched his record label, “En ectasis ”, his fourth studio album and his first record for EMI, with his first major international hit,” Piel Morena “.

The album became his first international success, being recognized with multiple gold and platinum records.