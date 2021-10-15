Thalía assures that Kim Kardashian has copied her, plagiarism? | Instagram

¿Copiona? The beautiful Mexican singer Thalía has surprised her followers by revealing that Kim Kardashian West has copied her and has been inspired by her for her fashion, could it be that it is plagiarism?

The truth is that the beautiful wife of Tommy mottola he took with enough humor the comparisons of one of his costumes from the 90s with a recent outfit of the new socialite Kim Kardashian and the truth is that they seem made by the same designer.

With evidence in hand, Thalia Sodi Miranda shared on her official Instagram account a photograph of her in the 90s where she can be seen wearing a very striking pink dress and flower textures on the top and on her sleeves, these were the times when the beautiful Laura Zapata’s sister wore a lock of blonde hair in front.

In the second image you can see a recent photograph of Kim Kardashian, who is wearing a Balenciaga outfit of almost identical color to Thalía and with feather textures very similar to those of the outfit of the Mexican Amor interpreter.

The truth is that Thalía took the comparisons with the best humor and that is why she shared the photographs on Instagram accompanied by a message for Balenciaga, ensuring that she has been in trend since 1990 and that she could even collaborate on their designs.

Always at the forefront since 1990. @balenciaga call me, wrote Thalía next to the images.

Thalia assures that Kim Kardashian has copied her, plagiarism? Photo: Twitter.

In recent times, Kim Kardashian has become a faithful follower of Balenciaga with very similar outfits, quite fitted to her body and covering everything, even with sneakers matching her outfit, implying that it was a single garment; The Keepin Up With The Kardashians star’s curves look their best.

Kylie Jenner’s sister was totally surprised with this color since she had been seen quite a bit with black, looking like she was in mourning for her separation from rapper Kanye West.

Kim Kardashian once again captured everyone’s attention at the Met Gala by arriving in a Balenciaga outfit with the aforementioned features, but with a total black; including his face, which was completely covered.

The Hoolywood star made everyone talk about her, so much so that they say it will be one of the most common Halloween costumes in the United States and the rest of the world; they even claim they are already selling it.

Quite contrary to Kim, her sister Kendall Jenner came with a dress that made her look like a real princess, in a very light and translucent color, which allowed us to see what was under it and was full of shine; even she was surprised to find Kanye West’s ex in a peculiar outfit.

Quite the contrary, Thalia characterized by elegant and very beautiful dresses, the Mexican actress would definitely have leaned more for an outfit similar to Kendall Jenner’s than Kim’s.