Thalía confesses she secretly kissed with Eduardo Capetillo | Instagram

Something that perhaps very few people knew was that Thalía and Eduardo Capetillo they had to kiss secretly from Bibi Gaytan, who has been the actor’s wife since 1994.

Surely you are wondering what was the reason why both famous actors had to do that action, to begin with it should be remembered that Thalia He starred in a soap opera alongside Capetillo.

We are talking about Marimar Launched in 1994, the same year that Gaytán and Capetillo were married, the telenovela had its first episode on January 31 and the famous couple’s wedding took place on June 25 of the same year.

It is said that in the recordings the leading couple had some problems with the love relationship of Eduardo and Bibi, who at that time were already dating, so they began to take certain measures in the filming of some scenes.

Thalía made some revelations in a special program that was made, where some lies and truths about the trilogy of the three “Marías” were revealed.

Thalía confesses she secretly kissed with Eduardo Capetillo | AP

The singer and businesswoman mentioned that Capetillo got a bit tense when they had to shoot kissing scenes.

The production realized that the girlfriend of the former member of Timbiriche sat in front of the screens to watch each of the scenes, so that was the reason for their tension, so they chose to turn off said screens so that the mother of Eduardo Capetillo’s five children did not see anything.

In this way, Tommy Mottola’s wife mentioned that Capetillo could hardly act naturally.

Although Thalia He had already starred in the telenovela María Mercedes, it was in combination with Marimar that his career was catapulted and he began to have more fame than he already had.

The plot of this story is very similar in the trilogy of “Marías” launched by the interpreter of “I don’t remember”, a young woman with few resources falls in love with a wealthy young man, they get married and because of destiny blossoms they separate.

Coincidentally in the story, this young woman is the daughter of millionaire people who discover who she is and educate her, she reconnects with her love from the past and after some disasters they end up falling in love again.

This and other Thalía soap operas are a benchmark for the industry, in fact remakes have been made that have become famous, one of them starring her niece Camila Sodi.