Thalia in The Squid Game?, the famous Mexican singer surprised with what her followers assure is a collaboration with the most popular Netflix series of the moment, as they point out that the Mexican artist made it a reality in her character of María Mercedes.

According to netizens, Maria mercedes, character that Thalia He gave it life many years ago in the soap opera of the same name, he appeared in the scene in which the host of The Squid Game is about to observe the screens of what is happening with the players while enjoying some music.

In that scene you can see how the character makes himself comfortable in his reserved area, before the VIPs appear, and soft music begins while some dolls in the shape of musicians and a beautiful singer pretend to perform the melody.

The funny thing is that the followers of Ariadna Thalía Sodi Miranda immediately found a similarity of the doll and the environment with María Mercedes and the presentation that was made of the entrance song of the Televisa soap opera.

As in María Mercedes, the beautiful singer is in a red dress that is quite fitted and her hair is loose, while the musicians play in the background with a cabaret atmosphere.

WATCH MARÍA MERCEDES IN THE SQUID GAME HERE

The followers of the interpreter of Amor a la Mexicana went further and took that part of the scene and added the music of the famous Televisa soap opera, Thalía of course, shared the gesture on her official Instagram account and Tik Tok.

Laura Zapata’s sister shared a video on Instagram 23 hours ago and has already exceeded 100,000 views. He described the recording with a funny message asking if they noticed that his iconic character appeared on Netflix.

María Mercedes in the squid game? Did anyone notice that detail? , wrote Tommy Mottola’s brand-new wife in the post.

The singer’s followers immediately reacted by asking her to collaborate with Netflix, some more highlighting how much they liked the soap opera and sharing that they have seen it many times.

This is not the first time he has been related to Thalia With The Squid Game, the famous Mexican is always in trend, which is why her own followers began to link her with the famous series.

The artist began by sharing some videos on Instagram and Tik Tok where she participated as one of the characters and ended up losing for one reason or another. Something that Internet users loved is that the star went further and even prepared the famous cookies in history to see if it was possible for him to survive the difficult test.

The Squid Game became so popular internationally that they ensure that this Halloween millions of people will dress up allusive to their characters, whether they are those who maintain order, the participants, the red light green light doll; and even the host or the VIPs.