Currently the famous Netflix series “The Squid Game“It has become one of the most viewed projects on the platform, so the singer and actress Thalía could not go unnoticed so she felt the need to” Play “too, however the results were not what she expected.

Through an entertaining video as he usually does Thalia in your account Tiktok the interpreter of “Amor a la mexicana”, participated in one of the most famous games in the series.

If you already saw the 9-episode series in its first season, you will remember that this game consisted of 6 games that the participants had to overcome, whoever was the winner would take home a millionaire sum.

It was in chapter 3 entitled “The Man with the Umbrella” when the participants had to select a figure in front of the game room, which would be precisely the figure of the candy that they had to take from a famous candy in Korea.

Thalía ends up losing in the scene of the “Squid Game” | .

WHAT SWEET WAS THE ONE IN THE SQUID GAME?

This sweet is called “Dalgona candy, known in South Korea for being made of sugar with a combination of bicarbonate.

From the series, several videos began to emerge with the recipe and its preparation, it is nothing other than melting sugar and once this is done, sodium bicarbonate is added to change its structure and become solid when removed from where it is. doing this will immediately get a little harsh.

It is usually marked with cookie cutters, and later when it is completely solidified, it must be “chopped” with a needle to get the figure with the perfect outline.

The same did the singer Thalia with a circle, however she did not manage to do so so she had to be “eliminated” just like in the game.

The videos on Tiktok of Tommy Mottola’s beautiful wife are usually quite entertaining, which is why she is well known today, for her creativity and ingenuity that entertains her fans over and over again.

The video was published 21 hours ago and it already has more than 42 thousand hearts that are translated into like’s on Tiktok in addition to 524 comments, this same one has been shared more than 260 times.

Thalía currently has more than 9.4 million followers on Tiktok, her content is so charming and comical that she gains more followers over time, surely she wants to surpass Erika Buenfil.