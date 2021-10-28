Thalía hates Paulina Rubio and revealed the reason for their rivalry | INSTAGRAM

Having been in one of the most famous children’s groups in Mexico, Thalía had the opportunity to share the stage, transport, dressing rooms and a lot of time with the “Golden Girl”, Paulina Rubio, so on some occasion they had a great friendship.

However, as many Internet users already know today, they do not maintain a relationship that well and it is even said that they have a strong rivalry.

It was in a interview with a Spanish program, where the Mexican singer was invited and was questioned by the presenters who did not hesitate to ask her about this possible dispute that exists between them and that many considered evident in some moments when they made disc releases and presentations on the same days.

That was when Thalía revealed that they lived some sensational years together in this group in which they spent a lot of time together they shared rooms they even became a great family, a very beautiful time for the two artists traveling through Mexico and different Latin American countries

However, she assures that when they grew up each one took their path and that on many occasions it is very difficult to keep a friendship for so many years, assuring that life was in charge of separating them, which she has never thought of. envy or jealousy of any kind, besides that she feels great pleasure that her group mates have done well, such as is the case with Paulina Rubio.

However, they also addressed an issue that could be the reason why everyone thinks about that eternal rivalry and it was an occasion when Thalía and Paulina grabbed each other’s hair and pulled each other, although the first one specifying that it all began by trying to win a microphone. , so Pau ended up on the floor and the public present began to support the dispute.

However, Thalía considers that it was a very fun moment. And what was the result of seeing the same people every day and many more, being coworkers, sometimes such situations arise but of course she does not hold any grudges.

Right there she took the opportunity to confess some of her best kept secrets such as how she maintains her splendid figure revealing that she led a very healthy life taking care of her diet and also doing a lot of physical activity as well as avoiding mental garbage as she calls it.