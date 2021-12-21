Thalía, her mother would allow her own daughter to surpass themselves | Instagram

Laura Zapata, Thalía’s controversial sister, once again drew the attention of the spotlight with her words after writing a book that she assured are about her experiences and that later, she indicated that it was about a girl with whom they had surpassed themselves.

The sister of Thalia Sodi Miranda When questioned by the media, she indicated that her mother was aware of what was happening with her and that a relative had been responsible for exceeding herself when she was still very young.

The actress’s statements caused a huge stir and although she did not give more details about what happened or who the family character she is talking about is; however, this appears to be only the beginning of what could be discovered.

Let us remember that Laura Zapata takes care of her grandmother, whom she has enormous love and affection for and it is not for less, because being very young she went to live there after her mother started a family and had more children, her grandmother was like his real mother.

The bickering between Laura and Thalía has been a constant in Mexican shows. It is even claimed that it was Tommy Mottola’s wife who would have covered the payment for the kidnapping of Zapata and his other sister, Ernestina Sodi, but there are very strong theories in this regard.



There are those who assure that the kidnapping of Laura Zapata and Ernestina would be orchestrated by nothing more and nothing less than the same villain in order to get money from Thalía; however, this is something that has never been tested.

What has been more than evident is the family estrangement, despite having had that bitter drink together, Ernestina is not attached to Zapata and apparently the relationship with Thalía could only be a “truce.”

For a long time, Laura Zapata spoke to the media that she alone cared for her grandmother, giving hints about Thalia, but apparently the artist would have agreed with her sister and they say, she spends money for her and her grandmother, which is why Zapata does not speak ill of the famous singer.

Unfortunately, the latest news about Zapata and his grandmother was not very kind, as the famous woman came out to point out how badly they were treating Mrs. Doña Eva and that she would even have some fractures as a result of this.