Thalía highlights her tremendous curves in small white shorts | Instagram

The singer Mexican Thalía managed to surprise her millions of followers on the networks while wearing a small white shorts with which she undoubtedly became the envy of many people, because she looked extremely perfect.

Once again Thalía captivated on social networks and this time it was by wearing a white mini short with which she wore her long legs, flaunted her silhouette and showed her line of shoes with diamonds

As you can see, the singer loves the fashion And it is not news that one of his fetish garments are the mini shorts.

However, this time she was quite surprised with an incredible outfit on Instagram, where 18.4 million people follow her and thousands of them left their reactions and comments.

Diamonds and heels, the ideal combination “, said the text that accompanied the post.

And it is that Thalía showed off her shiny sneakers, a collection of which she is a designer and mentor, in another of her many business projects linked to the world of fashion and beauty.

There is no doubt that Thalía is among the select group of Latinas who set trends around the world.

She is admired for her career as an actress, as a singer and as a businesswoman, but also because she always had a particular style.

It is for this reason that each garment worn by the interpreter of “Amor a la mexicana”, the song that sounded all over the world, has its own personal touch.

In the case of the white mini shorts, Thalía chose lace, a more than original texture for this classic garment, so seen in fabrics such as linen or jean.

However, it could not be a classic model, since the actress also raised the ante and selected a model that had gathers, monarch style.

To be true, this was just the right detail for her to show off her perfect long legs that are the envy of many people.

In addition, of course, the blouse, added a detail: a cut that showed, with sensuality, part of the back and a small button lined at the nape of the neck.

This is how in this way, Thalía, continues to surprise inspiring millions of women who follow and admire her.

Immersed in her love for fashion, active in her activity as a singer and restless as she is with each project she undertakes, she gives an example of drive, enthusiasm and super contagious energy, with 50 years of age.