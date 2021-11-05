Thalía impresses with her incredible beauty on the cover of a magazine | INSTAGRAM

The spectacular singer, actress and Mexican businesswomanThalia has proven to be passionate about her work starting her career in the early eighties and to this day managing to evolve to become one of the biggest stars in show business.

This beautiful star has managed to stand out thanks to her excellent singing talent, as well as her beautiful personality and her incredible beauty, characteristics that have made her as a complete artist and also lately as a charismatic content creator.

Thanks to this growth in social networks and his incredible trajectory over the years, he has managed to attract the attention of various magazines and on this occasion he had a special participation with GQ México, modeling for them an incredible photo shoot that ended up being part of the digital cover that she herself published on her social networks.

In the photograph we can see this beautiful artist sitting on a bench while wearing a beautiful set of black clothes, made up of a long-sleeved body, a cape that seems to be made of many threads, incredible silver sneakers, impressive accessories, among the that are earrings, a beautiful hairstyle and of course her great beauty that was the protagonist of said image.

She practically looks like an angel and she managed to draw the attention of thousands of Internet users who came to her official Instagram account to give her their like, achieving more than 114,000 reactions and of course also many comments where they congratulate her, express how much they are They like the snapshot, they put fire emojis and hearts on it, but of course they also express how much they love it.

Thalía always shares the best of her life with her fans.

Of course, the singer also thanked said brand for taking it into account in this session and for inviting her to be part of its digital cover, an event that filled her with joy and of course she had to express it.

It is also important to mention that this famous artist has recently won the hearts of many Internet users, there are different and funny videos in which not to show that her personality is unique and that her sense of humor is not the one we normally know.

From the famous “they listen to me, they hear me, they feel me”, to new trends that she has made and with which she has made her admirers have a lot of fun, Thalía has shown that not only does she sing and that she not only models, but that she is a person completely full of riches and ready to keep entertaining us.