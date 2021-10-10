Thalía prepares the controversial cookies for “The Squid Game” | Instagram

The beautiful singer Thalía once again wanted to surprise her followers and this time it was by making cookies “style”The Squid Game“to see if he can pass the test, an activity that has been very fashionable for a couple of weeks.

The actress also shared a video with her fans on the famous social network of the little camera where she made the challenge of the successful series.

And there is no doubt that many of the celebrities have also been victims of the successful Netflix series, The Squid Game, that is how on this occasion Thalía got creative again.

The interpreter of “Amor a la mexicana” got into the kitchen to make sugar cookies that she put into a circle and heart shape in order to carry out one of the challenges of the Korean program, which consists of taking the shape without breaking it with help of a needle.

Although at the beginning it seems that she was not having much luck and even the sugar with which the cookies are made was burning, the singer managed to recreate them on the fourth try and perform the test.

It should be noted that The Squid Game, which premiered during the first days of September on the platform, has already become a worldwide phenomenon.

As you can see, news related to the show created by Hwang Dong-hyuk is published every day.

Even Netflix executives recently announced that the series was about to be the most watched in the entire history of the company, thus unseating Bridgerton who owned that title.

In case you have not seen it yet or have not cheered up, The Squid Game follows a group of people with millionaire debts who decide to enter a game to win a financial prize that will get them out of their financial problems, without knowing that when failing the consequences will be fatal.

Although it has been one of the most viewed and of course controversial so far, it has also brought quite a few problems to the company, which has even received a lawsuit for stealing the plot of another series that was launched previously.

However, there will always be criticism of the titles, and fortunately this series did achieve what even the creators did not think to be true, because they never imagined that it would be such a viral series.