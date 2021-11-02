Thalía presumes the costume of the protagonist of the “Squid Game” | Instagram

The singer Mexican Thalía has once again confirmed on the networks that she loves to dress up and this year was no exception and it is for that reason that she decided to do it in the style of the fashion series on the Netflix platform “The Squid Game“.

The truth is that Halloween is one of the most important festivities of the year, however, it is also one of the favorites of many celebrities, so each year they present their best costumes to frame social networks and steal the eyes of all their admirers.

This time people reacted to a costume extremely peculiar, since Thalía dressed as a character from “The Squid Game.”

Through social networks, the singer shared a series of photographs where she showed the great work that was done this weekend to characterize her with one of the most important characters of “The Squid Game”, however, it was not the more common, that is, the red suit with the black mask.

It should be noted that in the message on social networks, he made it clear that he loves this holiday for two reasons, the first to disguise himself and the second for the sweets.

In addition to making it clear that he loves to characterize himself and could do it all year long, but he not only loves to characterize himself, since he loves the process, the plan, the detail and the fun.

The publication was shared on his official Instagram account, where he shared three photographs for people to ask to see the details that were implemented in his characterization.

In them you can see a man with red hair in a blue suit, while in a photo he is seen sitting making a call, in the other hand comes the card where the famous number comes from to attend the games.

I love Halloween for only two reasons. The costumes and the sweets! If it were up to me I could dress up every day! I love the process, the plan, the detail and the fun. I love the freedom to be and do what you want. I loved this costume ”, write in the publication.

Then he made it clear that he loved this characterization due to the makeup, making it clear that the most difficult thing was the creation of the nose and mouth; Among other important factors that he lived to make the disguise of one of the most important protagonists of the Netflix series.

As expected, Thalía stole the likes from her millions of followers on social networks, since the singer quickly already had more than 24 thousand hearts and endless comments where they assured that it had been a great job.

And the truth is that this was true, since it does not look like her at all thanks to the characterization they made on her face.