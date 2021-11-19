For more than 20 years, Thalía has been a benchmark in fashion and style, because at 50 years of age, the Mexican interpreter has preserved her spectacular beauty and impressive hips.

Proof of this are the burning images that the wife of music entrepreneur Tommy Mottola continuously shares, as she has always been very active on her social networks.

From challenges, to fulfilling a wish of her followers, the singer has been crowned as a queen of Instagram and in turn of TikTok, because thanks to the pandemic, the Chinese application has become her faithful ally.

But now, the star has returned to be a trend and in networks for his impressive change of look, and it has been the fans who have commented that he looks younger than ever.

The singer has always remained at the forefront. Photo: IG / thalia

Thalía returns the bangs to trend

It is worth mentioning that the singer has always looked much younger than her true age, because at 50 years of age, it seems that the years have decided to skip her.

But now, it has been through her official Instagram account where the interpreter of hits like “Amor a la Mexicana” has shared a drastic change of look, which has been highly applauded by all.

A few days ago, the actress also surprised her more than 18 million followers on Instagram by sharing an image of herself wearing bangs, just as she had done a few years ago.

In the postcard, Thalía was seen smiling with her XL bangs, as well as a relaxed hair that she held with a low ponytail, while wearing a sports outfit and a natural beauty look.

He certainly looks much younger. Photo: IG / thalia

Immediately the photograph exceeded 700 thousand likes and thousands of comments from his followers who predicted that he looks as if he were 25 years old and not 50.

“Yup … At the request of my daughter Sabrina the fringes are back in my life ??????”

And it is that everything seems to indicate that the singer’s 14-year-old daughter, Sabrina Sakaë Mottola, was the one who encouraged her mother to this new change, since it is one of the trends at the end of the year.

All his followers have applauded his new look. Photo: IG / thalia

Immediately, her followers commented that she looks pretty good, and that without a doubt it was Sabrina’s agreement to recommend the cut.

“It suits you very well, daughters always like to see moms pretty ??”, “For a moment I traveled to all the years where you have had bangs! ?????? ”,“ OMG !!! The same Thalia from 2002 !!! ?????? beautifulaaa ”.

She has always been a very attractive woman. Photo: IG / thalia

The times Thalía has used Bangs

It should be noted that this is not the first time that the singer has worn bangs, and in 2016 there were those who came to confuse her with the New York singer, Jennifer López.

The star shared a series of images of herself with very similar bangs to the one she currently has, and although her fans liked her a lot, many claimed that she looked like JLo.

The images confused thousands of fans of the Bronx Diva. Photo: IG / thalia

More than a year ago, Thalía opted for a somewhat longer fringe, which she shared on her networks while the COVID-19 pandemic was going on.

Bangs have been a part of her life for years. Photo: IG / thalia.

