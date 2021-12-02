Thalía cannot walk, the singer reveals her suffering | Reform

Poor Thalía! Once again, a beloved Mexican singer who always brings out her best and a huge smile for her followers has had to reveal how bad she is, that she cannot even walk and is in severe pain.

Thalia Sodi Miranda He reappeared on social networks after a few days of inactivity to share with Internet users what happened to him and using a fun filter, because he said, not having a face, he confessed that “he is in a shout”.

To say for the Mexican singer, the lower back has been injured, a situation that brings severe pain and has prevented her from being quite active as she normally is. Laura Zapata’s sister assured that she could not walk, sit, lie down or anything without suffering enormous suffering.

I am in a cry, because I have low back pain that does not leave me, I cannot walk, I cannot sit, I cannot lie down. Everything hurts, and it’s because I stopped exercising for like five months, and in one of those months my back got sick and I just bent down for Gigi, the chihuahua and I got up and stayed like that.

Thalía revealed that this would be a consequence of her physical inactivity since she has not trained for five months and her muscles are weak and she expressed being desperate to dance, jump and others as she is always used to doing it.

Thalía cannot walk, the singer reveals her suffering. Photo: Reformation.

How ugly that your back hurts. I’m already doing acupuncture, important exercises to re-condition my internal muscles. And I already want to run, dance, jump, go out, climb … just as I am, added dear Thalia.

Who was the queen of soap operas in Mexico revealed that the pain is unbearable and is already resorting to some methods to reduce it and be soon back in shape, such as acupulture and exercises designed for this type of ailments.

The beautiful wife of Tommy Mottola shared that she really feels bad and that is the reason why she has found herself away from social networks and does not have the best face, which is why she presented herself in her Instagram stories with a filter that made her look just like The Little Mermaid, with reddish hair and glasses.

This Thursday, the suffering of the beautiful Thalia It will surely be left aside because there is something huge to celebrate, because today it celebrates another anniversary next to the tycoon of the music world.