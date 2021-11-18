Thalía reveals that she is a fan of El Capi Pérez as a comedian | INSTAGRAM

The famous Mexican singer, Thalía, showed that she is a fan of him Capi perez by uploading a few stories where he was performing his routine for the Amazon Prime Video show: LOL.

Is that the creativity and talent of Charlie It is something that cannot be denied, always showing that it has a great quality as comedian and now as a television presenter, so Thalía’s stories quickly show that she was participating a lot in the presentation of the driver from ‘Come the Joy’.

It is the program conducted and produced by Eugenio Derbez, LOL: Last One Laughing, in which the participants are comedians who seek to make to laugh to their companions but of course without laughing, a very difficult task to complete but one that is quite a challenge for them.

Comedians are usually laughing at their own jokes or sometimes not so much but in this show that is the idea of ​​trying to do the funniest things possible so that their companions lose their temper and laugh at their occurrences.

This is why Capi Pérez was one of the strongest contenders of said Program And it entertained the Internet users who agreed to watch it on the streaming platform already mentioned, it shows that Thalia was enjoying this program in her free time and decided to share it with us.

In the videos we can hear how he is already laughing a lot at the actions of the capi while he made one of his most interesting presentations at home, we also know that the third season of this program is about to arrive on December 10.

Capi Pérez always seeks to make the public laugh and this time he did it with Thalía.

In fact, on the official channel of Eugenio Derbez, Videos of the supposed casting are being shared, which are nothing more and nothing less than sketches, in which the comedians who will participate make their presentations to introduce themselves to the Show.

For this reason we are almost certain that Thalía is a big fan of Capi Pérez and that she is surely preparing for this new third season that will arrive very soon and that it will be available on Amazon Prime Video with its six usual episodes that last approximately 40 minutes.

So far some of its participants have been revealed, which are: Mau Nieto, Gaby Navarro, Cojo Feliz, Ricardo Pérez, La Bea, Cocos Celis, Paco de Miguel and Ricardo Peralta, there are still 2 to be revealed.