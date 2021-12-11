Behind the sad loss of Carmen Salinas, many characters in the middle of the show mourned the death of the beloved actress.

One of them was Thalia, with whom I had a great friendship since 1996 when they shared a screen in the soap opera of “Maria from the neighborhood“.

Related news

In this production, Carmelita gave life to Agripina Pérez, a saleswoman who took care of Nandito, the son of María la del Barrio.

IG @thalia

The singer greatly admired the former deputy and their friendship lasted more than 3 decades. Although in 2016, Salinas scoffed at the disease suffered by the interpreter of “Mexican love“, that is to say Lyme.

“Well, bathe the dogs!”, He said at first, then he learned that this disease is caused by being in contact with deer. “How little do you have deer in your house?”

The former Timbiriche found out about the actress’s sayings and in “The fat and the skinny” He said: “Love deeply to Carmen, she is a lifelong friend, but that such a serious disease that kills hundreds of people should be taken lightly and as a joke, if not “.

IG @thalia

“You can make fun of me about anything, that I’m cachetona, that I’m skinny, that I’m haggard, that my music shocks you or how I acted … even about my marriage, but about Lyme disease, I don’t know. okay. You have to inform yourself! “, He added.

After making the mistake, Carmelita He apologized via Twitter: “Mijita Thalía, you are in my prayers, you know that I adore you and I miss you a lot, a kiss to your beautiful family, I hope to see you soon my queen.”

Despite this, Thalía showed that the error was left behind, because through Instagram she sent her a moving message in which she recounted her experiences in the aforementioned telenovela.

“I celebrate your beautiful life Carmelita. You did it all and your way. You were a great teacher, partner, friend and person with me. Whenever we got together after those long hours of recording, we had a “Bomba” as you said, always dancing, laughing and sharing stories, “he wrote.

“And speaking of stories, nothing beats our inevitable fits of laughter when we recorded #marialadelbarrio, uncontrollably together with René Muñoz, we unhinged Beatriz Sheridan, our beloved director,” he continued.

“Thank you for so much and for your sincerity and love for your career that gave us so much. We love you Carmelita! A lot of light and love for your family,” he concluded.

Follow the Herald USA on Google News, hit CLICK HERE

amv