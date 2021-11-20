Thalía shows off in a photo wearing a flirty lace garter belt | .

The famous singer Mexican Thalía shared a publication recently where she appears showing off her exquisite figure, while wearing a flirtatious lace garter belt that highlights your curves.

Thanks to Thalia Interpreter of “Amor a la Mexicana” has a slender figure, the tiny waist of this famous singer manages to stand out even more.

It was through her official Instagram account where she published these photos where she looks very flirty, not being the first time that the famous singer and actress shares flirtatious content, she always tends to surprise with her charm.

The garter belt that Tommy Mottola’s wife was wearing also seemed to have a part of a corset, she was also wearing a flat hat, gloves and also fishnet stockings, to complete her outfit she was wearing a pair of patent leather pointed heels.

This outfit was part of his official video for the song “I’m Alone”, with which he collaborated alongside Leslie Shaw and Farina, the song was launched a year ago on YouTube, the video already has more than 31 million views.

This was published on the official channel of Leslie Shaw, surely you will remember one of the most flirtatious outfits that this Latin beauty has worn.

Despite the fact that her official video was released a year ago, only one day that Thalía decided to share this flirty photoshoot for her fans, in which she already has more than 300 thousand red hearts and also 3,384 comments, being her own. husband first on the list.

In your description Thalia He mentioned that this look was part of the filming of his song, he stated that he loves latex, he also asked his followers what they liked most about his outfit: his hat, stockings or his gloves.

The first to write a comment on this outfit as already mentioned was Tommy Mottola her husband and father of her two children, as well as other celebrities who did not hesitate to write nice comments about the flirty publication.

How beautiful for God’s sake Queen “,” Thanks to God the waist is still intact “,” Everything in you my queen “, commented some fans.

The singer has become quite popular on social media, especially on Tiktok where she continually dazzles us with her witty videos that entertain millions thanks to her ingenuity and creativity.