Thalía shows off her model level in an outfit just like Demi Rose | INSTAGRAM

The famous Mexican singer Thalía has shown that apart from being very talented for music, she is also talented for recording funny videos for Official TikTok, an account that he has kept very active since he created it, uploading Videos practically every day.

On this occasion, he surprised his audience with an outfit that immediately reminded us of one of the most famous models on the Internet, the British influencer Demi Rose, a beautiful young woman from the United Kingdom who has an outfit exactly identical to the one the Mexican was wearing on this occasion.

With this she showed us that Thalía has an excellent level as a model just like her, she dancing and moving to the rhythm of the music, of course with that smile and charisma that characterizes her.

In fact the video uses a song that is of fashion and that lately he has flooded social networks with his curious dances, so this beautiful star cannot miss the opportunity to make his own version.

It was in 2018 when the beautiful Briton used the same dress, We can notice this because it has a double strap, three belts in the central part and of course some identical cuts, so we cannot doubt for a second that it is the same textile piece.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THALIA’S FLIRTTY VIDEO AND CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PHOTO OF DEMI ROSE



The beautiful singer wore an outfit identical to Demi Rose’s.

This also shows that she has a very good taste, but what we can say is that surely neither of the two knows that they used the same garment, because they probably do not even know of its existence one or the other, however we could not. determine 100% because the two have become very famous figures on the Internet.

There is no doubt that Thalía will continue to surprise funny and flirtatious videos where her pretty face and her charms become the center of attention for the several minutes that her fans spend watching her.

We recommend you not to detach yourself from Show News, it seems that you continue to enjoy all the beautiful content that Thalía produces for us and her fans who are aware of everything she does, ready to support her at all times and continue enjoying her charms.