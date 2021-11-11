Thalía shows off in the style of Ninel Conde, she shows off her curves | .

The Mexican singer, actress and businesswoman Thalía appeared in a flirty photo wearing a outfit in the style of Ninel Conde Who looked better in him?

Two important and well-known Mexican artists, each one has become famous thanks to the soap operas in which they participated, in another thing that they also coincide is that they also sing and now it seems that they wear similar clothes.

An Instagram account that admires Thalia shared her daring photo, posing in a one-piece outfit, despite the fact that the protagonist of “María la del Barrio” does not appear full-bodied, she is showing off her curves like never before.

This outfit seems to be a dress or perhaps a jumpsuit, this unfortunately cannot be distinguished by the cut of the photo below her knees.

The design has transparencies in a beige tone and some stones from the turtleneck to the bottom, as well as some fringes that adorn said garment between the bottom, the hip and a few others at the waist and in its upper charms but very short.

The style of Ninel Conde Thalía wore a sexy figure with an outfit | Instagram breathfotthalia

As is the custom with Tommy Mottola’s wife, she wears her hair down and straight, this is how we have been seeing her for a couple of years.

Something that immediately stands out in Thalia It is her beautiful smile, which characterizes her for always being happy and content.

We see these types of outfits constantly in the Instagram posts of the beautiful Ninel Conde, also known as “La Bombón”, as you well know to date she continues to offer concerts and presentations, these types of garments are the ones that accompany her constantly.

Of course, the design between Thalía and Ninel Conde may vary a bit, it was not exactly copied, but it is very similar.

Since the interpreter of hits such as “Amor a la Mexicana” and “Arrasando” opened her Instagram account, she quickly became one of the Internet users’ favorite celebrities, especially because she is usually quite witty.

The same happens with her Tiktok account, taking advantage of the fact that they are short videos, from the first second Thalía manages to impregnate each of her entertaining videos with her creativity, not for nothing on Tiktok she has 9.3 million followers.

As for Instagram, this beauty has 18.5 million followers, a figure that undoubtedly continues to increase rapidly, especially thanks to its new content on this and other of its social media accounts.