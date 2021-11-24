Right at the peak of success, Thalía has established herself in the world of music, being one of the greatest exponents of Mexican origin in the Spanish pop industry.

And it is that at 50 years of age, Tommy Mottola’s wife has also established herself as one of the most sensual singers in the medium, and she continuously shares it on social networks.

It should be noted that on more than one occasion, the Mexican star has shown her most sensual side, from lace, garters, corsets and transparencies that reveal her curves.

Despite the criticism she has received from a young age regarding her body and an alleged rib operation, the singer has always shared how disciplined she is in her diet and exercise routines.

But now, the singer has shared left more than one with their mouths open because she showed one of her most sensual facets through her official Instagram profile.

Without a doubt, it is one of the most sensual stages of the actress. Photo: IG / thalia

“Flashback Friday! ?? Memories of the filming of #EstoySoltera with @ leslieshaw… ”.

It should be noted that the images are from her music video “I’m Single” next to the singer of the urban genre Leslie Shaw, and the official video was released in July 2020.

And it is that in the music video of the song, the Mexican star brings to light one of his most sensual facets, since the clip already has more than 30 million reproductions.

The singer was seen wearing a fitted lace corset, a garter belt of fishnet stockings with heels and leather gloves, the entire outfit in black, which revealed her best attributes.

Thalía with lace and transparencies

It should be noted that this is not the first time that the also actress surprises with her sensuality through networks, because today her career has focused on collaborations of the urban genre.

Although many have criticized her style or the new direction in which she has headed her career, the star has remained firm in her sensuality and does not allow anyone to change her mind.

Proof of this was his song released on October 17, “I did not see you”, next to Maffio, because he not only used sexy fishnet stockings, but also an animal print body and some applications in gold.

The star has been harshly criticized for her new musical style. Photo: IG / thalia

Another subject in which he has been seen with transparencies and animal print was in the single entitled “Tímida” next to the singer Pabllo Vittar in March 2020.

The star wore a full transparent animal print suit that revealed her underwear with the same print, which accentuated her hips and well-worked legs.

As a whole Diva is how thalía is shown in networks. Photo: IG / thalia

How to forget her iconic see-through dress from March 2020, as it is a see-through piece by Hindu designer Gaurav Gupta.

The dress is made up of a transparent mesh with black sequins strategically placed to cover Thalía’s charms, which became a trend and was applauded by thousands of fans.

The Mexican always knows how to get noticed. Photo: IG / thalia

