Thalía wore more than her small leather waist on stage | Instagram

Really attractive! The always beautiful Mexican singer Thalía dazzled her followers and all those present with a rather retro look that Internet users remembered in an Instagram account in which Tommy Mottola’s wife is seen “in leather.”

Thalia Sodi Miranda She showed off all her talent, youth, her famous little waist and more than that on stage, where her beauty was truly undeniable for all those who can appreciate her.

The also actress was seen on stage with a three-piece set of black leather, a fairly short skirt, a small top and an open jacket, all completely made of leather. The ensemble of the star revealed a lot of skin, her beautiful legs and more.

The photograph when appreciating the interpreter’s face dates back a few years and complemented her image with a rather retro updo hairstyle with which she completely captivated her fans at that time and now again on social networks.

It is these same, the social networks, who have become accomplices of the beautiful Thalía, because through this medium photographs, videos and others are frequently shared throughout her artistic career that make it clear that even with the passage of time she looks like a real young lady.

Thalía wore more than her small leather waist on stage. Photo: Instagram.

What many could not believe is what this beautiful woman did a few months ago, Thalía took up some of the most iconic costumes of her musical career and wore them again, the result was unexpected.

The truth is that despite the great amount of time that has passed, the singer looks even more than spectacular in these outfits, even better than in those years of her youth, Internet users did not stop in praise for the beautiful artist.

Thalia He began his artistic career in Mexican soap operas, later, his opportunity in music opened thanks to the musical group Timbiriche, but he did not abandon acting at any time.

Soap operas such as Quinceañera, María la del Barrio, María Mercedes and Marimar consolidated Thalía’s career as an actress, but it was her taste for music that ended up winning in her artistic career.

Currently, Thalía is one of the most beloved personalities of the show in Mexico, who has always known how to win the affection of everyone and usually stays in constant contact with her followers thanks to her various social networks and her constant releases in the world of music.