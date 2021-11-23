Thalía and her most listened song in her entire career | Instagram

The truth is that it is extremely difficult to think what the song Thalía’s most famous among so many years, concerts and hits, and she is also one of the most famous Hispanics in the world.

There is no doubt that Thalía is far away, with 50 years of age, one of the three singers most important nationals of all time.

In addition, it marked a before and will mark a later over the years, because no one in the Spanish-speaking world does not know it or knows a song of its authorship and it is huge on a professional level.

It should be noted that Thalía is currently not only a famous singer and songwriter, but she is also an actress, businesswoman and model who debuted as a soloist on her trip to try her luck in Los Angeles, California.

It has always been a pleasure to hear her tender and sweet voice, even for those who have not followed her in her entire career.

It is inevitable not to recognize that their songs have been both heard and danced.

His career turns 41 and counting, from his vocalization practices and first songs in the United States.

It is unthinkable to think of a great song after leading a successful life, which came to the fore in 1990 with his first album, which was called Thalía.

From there, an unusual world for the singer emerged, full of successes one after another.

Undoubtedly, the years passed and the artist has managed to establish herself as one of the most complete artists in her country, to the point of being considered “The queen of telenovelas” and “The queen of Latin pop” as currently “The queen from Instagram “.

This is how it is extremely difficult to think about which will be her best song, from “Amor a la mexicana” to “Arrasando”, titles such as “Desde that night”, Thalía’s song most listened to in her entire career is, without further ado or mysteries , “Brown skin” from the album “In ecstasy”, in 1995.

The truth is that this woman is an example to follow for millions of people, because thanks to her hard work today, she can be one of the most successful celebrities and whatever she sets her mind to, something she achieves, something that without a doubt some are to be admired.

Over the years, his followers have been increasing, because also through social networks he shows himself as he is and his day to day.