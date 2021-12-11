12/11/2021 at 17:11 CET

The tennis world is in mourning after knowing the death of Manolo Santana at the age of 88. One of the first to react to the news was Rafa Nadal. The Spaniard stressed that Manolo Santana always “was a reference, a friend and a person close to everyone” and showed his gratitude for what he did and “for marking the path of so many.”

“I have just received the terrible news of the death of our great Manolo Santana. As I have said many times in the past: thank you very much for what you did for our country and for marking the path of so many. You have always been a reference, a friend and a person close to everyone, “he wrote on social media.

The Mallorcan, winner of twenty Grand Slam highlights the figure of Santana, a pioneer in Spanish tennis by conquering Roland Garros in 1961 and 1964, Wimbledon in 1966 and the United States Open in 1965.

“We will miss you Manolo; you will always be unique and special. Greetings to your family and a lot of strength at this time. We will never forget you,” he signed Nadal.