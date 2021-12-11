12/11/2021 at 7:49 PM CET

.

Rafa Nadal stressed that Manolo Santana, who died this Saturday, always “was a reference, a friend and a person close to all“and showed his appreciation for what he did and” for mark the path of so many“.

“I have just received the terrible news of the death of our great Manolo Santana. As I have said many times in the past: thank you very much for what you did for our country and for marking the path of so many. You were always a reference, a friend and a person close to everythings, “he wrote on social media.

The Mallorcan, winner of twenty Grand Slam highlights the figure of Santana, a pioneer in Spanish tennis by conquering Roland Garros in 1961 and 1964, Wimbledon in 1966 and the United States Open in 1965.

We will miss you Manolo; you will always be unique and special. Greetings to your family and a lot of strength at this time.

We will never forget you! #manolosantana #santana #tennis #tennis #DEP pic.twitter.com/zKC2VejhHL – Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) December 11, 2021

“We will miss you Manolo; you will always be unique and special. Greetings to your family and a lot of strength at this time. We will never forget you, “Nadal signed.

Together with Nadal, different entities and personalities from sports and politics have issued messages of condolences and acknowledgments for the death of the Spanish champion.

The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, has lamented the death of Santana, whom he described as “tennis legend and one of the best athletes in our country“.

He conquered Roland Garros, US Open and Wimbledon, in total 72 tournaments and an Olympic gold that made him a tennis legend and one of the best athletes in our country. My condolences to Manolo Santana’s family, his loved ones and the world of tennis. pic.twitter.com/TSjd5kkPyp – Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) December 11, 2021

“He conquered Roland Garros, US Open and Wimbledon, a total of 72 tournaments and an Olympic gold that made him a tennis legend and one of the best athletes in our country. My condolences to the family of Manolo Santana, his loved ones and the world of tennis, “he said on the social network Twitter.

The president of the Popular Party, Pablo Casado, has also said goodbye to Santana. “He leaves us a legend of Spanish sports and one of the greatest tennis players in history. My condolences to the family and friends of Manolo Santana. Rest in peace, “wrote the popular leader on social media.

He leaves us a legend of Spanish sports and one of the greatest tennis players in history. My condolences to the family and friends of Manolo Santana. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/O22Dm99vKB – Pablo Casado Blanco (@pablocasado_) December 11, 2021

The House of HM the King He affirmed that “there are people who become legend and who make a country great” and that “Manolo Santana has been and will always be one of them”, after confirming his death this Saturday in Marbella at the age of 83.

In a message on his official account on social networks, the House of His Majesty the King joined in the signs of regret for the death of Santana.

The Spanish Olympic Committee (COE) and its president, Alexander White, have recognized the Madrid tennis player as “a legend, a myth and a tennis pioneer“after his death this Saturday in Marbella at the age of 83.

“It is with great regret that we say goodbye to Manolo Santana today. A legend, a myth and a pioneer of tennis. Champion and gentleman, friend of Spanish sport, member of the Spanish Olympic Committee and absolute reference. Sport owes you a lot, Manolo. Never. we will forget you, “he added.

In the same way, Conchita Martínez, the first Spanish to win Wimbledon, years after Santana became the first Spanish tennis player to lift the trophy of the prestigious English tournament, mourned the death of the latter, of which highlighted his “goodness”, his “vocation” and his “dedication to tennis”.

“Thank you, Manolo, for all your kindness, vocation and dedication to tennis. We have your legend. The world of tennis we already miss you. DEP “, indicates Conchita Martínez on her social networks.

✨ Thank you, Manolo, for all your kindness, vocation and dedication to tennis. We have your legend. The world of tennis we already miss you. DEP pic.twitter.com/GzzmmeGh73 – Conchita Martínez (@conchitamartinz) December 11, 2021

The winner of Wimbledon in 1994, just twenty-eight years after Santana did it, accompanies her tweet with a recent photo in which she is seen with the Madrilenian, who died this Saturday.

Conchita Martínez is also the current coach of the Hispanic-Venezuelan Garbiñe Muguruza, also a 2017 Wimbledon winner.

Real Madrid has also issued a statement this Sunday in which it regrets the death of the former tennis player, “a passionate Madridista” who conquered the Wimbledon tournament in 1966 with the team’s jersey.

Official statement: death of Manolo Santana. # RealMadrid – Real Madrid CF (@realmadrid) December 11, 2021

“Real Madrid, its president and its Board of Directors deeply regret the death of Manolo Santana, one of the great legend of Spanish tennis and sport, winner of four Grand Slam titles, among many other titles, “says the club, which expresses” its condolences and its affection and affection for all its relatives and loved ones. “

“Manolo Santana is one of the greatest tennis players of all time, as well as a passionate madridista and faithful representative of our values ​​throughout his career. His madridismo led him to conquer Wimbledon in 1966 with the Real Madrid shirt, becoming the first Spanish tennis player to win this Grand Slam “, the club recalls.