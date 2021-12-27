12/27/2021 at 3:33 PM CET

The President of the Principality of Asturias, Adrián Barbón has announced that it has tested negative in the PCR test that has been done after daypositive r for coronavirus last december 17 and remain hospitalized in the HUCA and, subsequently, isolated after being discharged.

“Back at the office, after informing me that I am negative in the PCR to detect COVID. Tomorrow, Tuesday, I will resume my functions as President of the Principality of Asturias. Thank you for so much love received all these days of isolation and thanks to our health professionals, to all the people who make up our Health Service. I want to have a special memory for all the people who, at this time, are fighting the virus, especially those who are admitted to hospitals. All my love and strength, you are going to get it. A huge hug, “he commented through a message he posted on his personal Facebook account.

“For the first time in my life, I will spend Christmas Eve alone. I am no exception. Many people will experience it like this, as a result of COVID. In a special way I want to remember the people who are hospitalized today and all those who will not have a family Christmas Eve for being working in those services, which are vital and essential, for society as a whole. I also want to remember all the people who have spent these dates alone for years, “he said on his social networks andn a day on which he was unable to preside over the Governing Council in which the new restrictions in Asturias were approved.

“Even if the virus has me isolated, I will spend Christmas Eve alone, but I will not feel alone. Calls and video calls will allow me to be in contact with the people I love, my family and my friends. Just as I have not felt alone in all these days. Despite not being well, you have made me feel good with so much affection. Thank you, really, for so much “, thanked Barbón asking that” the pain does not turn off the children’s smile “and thinking of his nieces Cayetana and Marina . “I refuse to give up leaving them a worse world. Let’s not let them quench our hope.”