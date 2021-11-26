For several years, it has been known that the acclaimed actor Joaquin Phoenix does not enjoy giving interviews or any type of interaction with the press, since on numerous occasions he has been the focus of scandal for his unique and somewhat peculiar responses and reactions to certain questions. It is clear that he does not have a good time in these types of sessions with reporters, however, in a recent interview that he and the director of C’mon C’mon – 100%, Mike Mills, gave for IndieWire, Phoenix He expressed that the process he went through while filming the tape allowed him to understand how challenging it can be to be on the other side of the interview, working for the media. Thanks to this exposure to the reality of a journalist’s life, the actor mentions that he now understands how difficult this job is and shares his perspective.

In the new A24 tape, C’mon C’mon, we can see Joaquin playing a radio journalist named Johnny, who travels the country with his nephew Jesse (Woody norman) and bond during the ride. In addition, in the film you can see Johnny with his colleague Roxanne (Molly webster) interviewing a group of children from around the country about their aspirations for the future. The experience that brought you to Joaquin Being part of this film was really valuable for him, since he was able to put himself directly in the shoes of a journalist, since the director gave the actor the task of conducting these interviews with children without a script.

Phoenix He managed to understand how complicated it can be to ask the right questions without disturbing or hurting the interviewees, but he also expressed that there are many who work in this medium who really do not have a vocation, common sense or sufficient sensitivity to work in this area. The actor said the following:

I learned that there is a very obvious and clear line that determines what is decent to do and how to strike up a conversation with someone in a considerate way, and at the same time get something out of it. I was surprised by how many people I’ve interacted with who didn’t seem to mind that line, and maybe even seemed to enjoy crossing it. Obviously it was a big difference here because I was working with children. I was worried if that was okay. I never wanted to pressure anyone. But I was amazed at how desperate they were to be heard and respected; why they asked a question not like an adult asking a child, as I had been doing, but in a genuinely curious way. I tried to live in that space.

Derived from the above, Joaquin revealed that during his childhood and even his adulthood he was the victim of bad reporters who asked questions out of place, who pushed the limits that should be respected between human beings. These were his words:

In fact, I am amazed at how many idiotic journalists there are in the entertainment world, because I feel that there is a great responsibility in it. I have always been in favor of protection. As a child, and even as an adult, some of the questions I was asked in interviews really shocked me. I don’t know how you can be in that position of power and abuse it in that way.

With all this, the protagonist of Joker – 91% now have a clearer vision of everything that involves working for the media. In addition, the actor recognized the merit of this profession, as he said that there are times when journalists are treated incorrectly and sometimes their work is not respected. He put it like this:

It is difficult for journalists. When you have, like, 20 minutes for an interview and they warn you beforehand, ‘He’s very uncomfortable.’ And you have to deal with that shit before you even walk into the room.

