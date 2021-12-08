NASA has been working for decades to prevent an asteroid from hitting Earth, thus wiping out much of life on Earth as we know it. Following the launch of DART, it is now time to improve the collision avoidance software.

NASA has been monitoring the skies for potentially dangerous asteroids for decades, but there are some factors that the old Sentry tracking program couldn’t take into account.

For this reason, NASA has developed the Sentry II, a second-generation system that allows astronomers to calculate the orbits and impact possibilities of asteroids with much more precision.

Asteroid impacts can be catastrophic for Earth, as dinosaurs well know. The doomsday rock, the one that killed them, is believed to have been about 10 km wide, but even a much smaller asteroid could cause serious damage.

It is estimated that the meteorite that exploded over Chelyabinsk (Russia) in 2013 It was only 20m wide and still caused damage to almost 1,500 people. A rock a few hundred meters high could wipe a city off the map with an explosion many times greater than the bomb dropped on Hiroshima.

With enough time in advance, the international space agencies are convinced that it might be possible to intervene and prevent this kind of Armageddon.

For this reason a few weeks ago NASA launched the DART mission, which has to test the feasibility of crashing a spaceship into an asteroid to change its trajectory, a technique that could be useful if we detect any large space rocks heading toward Earth.

But first, before crashing spaceships out there, what you have to know is which asteroids are heading for the planet, and that’s where the Center for Near Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) comes in, which is in charge of calculating the orbit. of all near-Earth asteroids.

Easy, tThe total number of these is still only estimated to be close to 28,000 objects. They are then determined if they pose a threat to our planet using the Sentry software.

Sentry was very effective in calculating orbital paths based on how an asteroid is affected by the gravitational pull of the Sun and planets, But there were some factors that he couldn’t take into account.

In the long run, these uncertainties can snowball into many possible orbits that may or may not impact Earth.

The Yarkovsky effect, for example, is that the Sun unevenly heats the surface of an asteroid as it rotates., creating thermal forces between the day and night sides of the rock that can produce thrust.

Representatives from NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA) meet to share their progress to protect Earth from the impact of an asteroid.

Other times, asteroids that pass very close to Earth can be pushed into different orbits by the planet’s gravity, changing the trajectories of their eventual return.

The first Sentry system could not incorporate either of these two factors, which meant that for special cases of asteroids like Bennu or Apophis, astronomers would have to manually analyze their orbits, which is a complex and time-consuming process.

And from this crossroads is born the new Sentry-II, which is designed to take these kinds of things into account.

These are NASA’s abandoned projects, ideas that don’t make it into the hit books because they didn’t get off the ground and were left halfway there.

This latest version uses a different algorithm that models thousands of random points within the uncertainty space of an asteroid’s orbit, and then calculate which ones are likely to collide with Earth in the future.

The study that explains how Sentry-II works has been published in the Astronomical Journal, in case you want to read the full report. Meanwhile, NASA raises 4 billion euros for its next big mission.