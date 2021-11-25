

Sweet potato casserole is a must-have holiday garnish. You can make it on Thanksgiving morning or up to two days before your Christmas dinners and just bake.

Photo: Homemade Sweet Potato Casserole for Thanksgiving / Shutterstock

Organizing Thanksgiving dinner is not always a simple task, especially when we are somewhat strict with the list of the most traditional dishes that cannot be missing from the table. While the celebration is just around the corner, a good idea is to prepare some dishes the night before; so that on the day of dinner all you have to do is bake. One of the season’s favorite side dishes is the irresistible sweet potato casserole topped with succulent marshmallows Young and old love it! And best of all, it’s a dish that you can easily make ahead of time, which will make you love it even more. Finally no one wants to be exhausted and full of flour during dinner.

The only secret to succeeding in organizing your dinner will be to make sure you have enough space in the oven for the large number of dishes you are preparing. Remember not to leave everything last and for the same time, it can be very stressful. The truth is that regardless of whether you are organizing the entire dinner or if you have to bring a particular dish, this sweet potato casserole It’s the perfect idea to make ahead of time and simply serve it on dinner day or any Christmas event. Although you can serve it perfectly straight from the oven, the reality is that it is the type of dish that acquires an incredible consistency after a few hours. The flavors settle much more.

Some details about the sweet potato casserole:

The first thing we have to say is that sweet potatoes are a fall staple and therefore in some Thanksgiving dishes. In particular, this casserole is one of the season’s most iconic garnishes, made by slowly cooking sweet potatoes in a bath with half the vanilla and brown sugar. They are then crushed until they have a tender paste. They are then topped with marshmallows, because they are necessary! – and walnut streusel before baking to perfection (streusel is a traditional topping in Germany made with butter, flour and sugar). It’s honestly the must-have Christmas garnish, it will save you from many emergencies and you will be like a king wherever you present yourself.

How to make a sweet potato casserole ahead of time:

List of ingredients:

4 pounds sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into 1 ”slices 2 cups half and half 3/4 cup brown sugar 1 teaspoon salt 2 teaspoons vanilla 2 eggs

Marshmallow and walnut streusel:

10.5 ounces mini marshmallows 1/2 cup flour 1/4 cup brown sugar 1/4 teaspoon salt 2 tablespoons butter, cut into small pieces 1/2 cup walnuts, chopped

Step by Step:

Place the diced sweet potato in a large pot and cover with water. Let it boil and cook until tender. Meanwhile, in a small bowl, add the flour, brown sugar, and salt. Beat until just combined.With the help of two forks or a mixer, add the room temperature butter into the flour mixture until it resembles coarse crumbs. Add the pecans to the flour mixture and reserve the bowl. Drain the cooked sweet potato and place in the bowl of the mixer. Add half and half of the brown sugar, salt, and vanilla. Beat on medium speed, until smooth and combined. Using an electric mixer, mix until smooth and combined, add the eggs and beat until well incorporated. Pour sweet potato mixture into greased 9×13 baking dish. Sprinkle marshmallows evenly over sweet potato mixture. Sprinkle streusel evenly over marshmallows. Bake the casserole at 375º for 30-35 minutes or until the marshmallows are golden brown or the desired color.

How long in advance can you make the sweet potato casserole?

In general, the experts’ recommendation is prPrepare the casserole first thing on Thanksgiving morning. The idea is to have it ready before the kitchen becomes a hectic space, once it is baked you can let it rest on the counter until dinner time. You can also easily make the sweet potato mixture a day or two in advance, mount it in the baking pan, and refrigerate it. When you are going to consume it, all you need is to cover it with the marshmallows and the walnut streusel before baking. More practical and delicious impossible!

–

It may interest you: