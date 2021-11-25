. A Guatemalan immigrant serves Thanksgiving turkey stuffing on November 24, 2016 in Stamford, Connecticut.

Thanksgiving Day is a traditional and very important day for American households and many parts of the world that have adopted this holiday.

Giving thanks for all the well-being and happiness obtained through work, effort and family unity, is the main objective of this celebration, and what better than this next November 25, we represent all that gratitude to life through the abundance and deliciousness of a great Thanksgiving Day dinner.

So, surprise all your guests at the table, preparing these delicious recipes.

Make a simple and delicious turkey

Stuffed turkey

Ingredients:

• A 7-8 kg turkey clean of entrails and feathers

• 100 g of butter

• 6 oranges

• 6 whole garlic cloves

• 1 white onion, chopped

• 1 carrot cut

• 1 branch of celery cut, fresh herbs (rosemary, parsley, thyme, sage …)

• salt and pepper.

Elaboration:

The first thing to do is clean and empty the turkey. Then we cover it with the butter as if giving a massage.

Sprinkle it with the orange juice inside and out and leave the peels inside. Put part of the garlic inside and the rest outside with the vegetables.

Season the turkey and season generously with the herbs inside and out.

Preheat the oven to 175 ° C and roast the turkey for 3 hours, basting it occasionally with its juices.

Play

Stuffed turkey | How to make stuffed turkey A very traditional recipe for this Christmas season STUFFED TURKEY, this recipe has the stuffing that I have prepared but below I leave you several types of stuffing that you can use. They will love it. Stuffing Used: youtu.be/tf-L5Y8VrRQ Cold meat stuffing: youtu.be/HXrwtrGjOgA TURKEY INGREDIENTS: 1 Turkey (mine weighs 7.5 kg). 1 Cup of Juice… 2016-12-20T02: 56: 33Z

Mashed potatoes

Ingredients:

• 1 kg. potatoes (if possible to cook)

• 2 liters of water

• Salt

• 60 g. Butter

• 100 ml whole milk.

Elaboration:

Put the potatoes with their skin and without chopping, in a pot with cold water and salt. When they are very well cooked, mash them with a fork and put them back in the saucepan with butter cut into pieces and cold.

Stir until and when the puree is hot add the salt. Then, pour in the warm milk and that’s it.

Play

Creamy Mashed PotatoCreamy Mashed Potato. Jauja Mashed Potato Mexican Cuisine. Light, creamy and delicious Mashed Potato recipe with butter, milk and cream cheese for Thanksgiving and Christmas. Ingredients, step-by-step techniques and tips on how to make Mashed Potatoes. Very easy and quick to do, it is the perfect accompaniment to… 2017-11-10T14: 47: 01Z

American Pie

Ingredients:

For the mass:

• 310 gr of flour

• 220 g of cold butter

• 60 ml of ice water

• 1 teaspoon salt

For the filling:

• 1300 gr of apples

• 50 gr of sugar

• 1 tablespoon of lemon juice

• A teaspoon of ground cinnamon

• A pinch of salt

• 1 egg yolk

• 1 tablespoon of cream

• 15 gr of butter

• Sugar to decorate

Elaboration:

First, cut a few slices of five apples to decorate. Make the rest into pieces and put them in the blender glass. Beat while incorporating the other ingredients. Sugar, milk, egg and flour with yeast.

When everything is well mixed, pour into a greased buttered mold sprinkled with flour.

Put it in the oven, which will already be hot at 180º for an hour, until the clean knife comes out when you prick it. Put the apple slices on top and put it in the already hot oven when there is little left to take it out. Then spread on top with the jam.

Play

AMERICAN PIE (Marcos Di Cesare) SUBSCRIBE TO OUR CHANNEL AND PRESS THE BELL TO RECEIVE NOTIFICATIONS JUST A VIDEO IS OUT! The masses of the Lord Commander follow and this time with an exquisite cake. Traditional. For co (g) whole jam. Follow us on Instagram instagram.com/lcyl20 Follow us on Twitch twitch.tv/lcyl20 Follow Marcos on Instagram instagram.com/marcos_dicesare2021-03-30T21:00:47Z

Caramelized Carrots

• Carrots

• Honey

• Soy sauce

• Salt

• Pepper

• Olive oil

• Sesame seeds

Elaboration:

First you peel and cut the carrots, we are going to cut them into not very thin strips. We take them to a pan with olive oil and seal them. Add salt and pepper.

Now we are going to add the honey, with a tablespoon they will be fine, but as I told you, it is at ease. We cover the carrots with soy sauce and lower the heat. We are going to leave them over medium heat until they are tender and the caramel that so divine is formed. Remember that the caramel is going to harden a bit when it cools, so I recommend removing it a little liquid.

Sprinkle with sesame seeds. They can be served warm or left to cool completely.

Play

GLASSED CARROTS 😋 (only 5 ingredients🥕) DELICIOUS ACCOMPANIMENT ❤️◉ DON’T FORGET TO LIKE IT 👍 AND SHARE THE VIDEO ◉ 👉 SUBSCRIBE 100% FREE👈: bit.ly/33gmdQ9 ◉ FOLLOW ME ON MY SOCIAL NETWORKS: ▸ly/2Facebook6: bitjAly/2Facebook6 ▸Instagram: bit.ly/2ZpcCre I love these Glazed Carrots, it is an ideal accompaniment for meat fish vegetables … they are delicious and they are also VERY EASY to prepare, surely if you try these Glazed Carrots … 2019-08-31T08: 00: 12Z

Cranberry sauce

Ingredients to make Cranberry Sauce for meats:

• 100 grams of dried cranberries

• 80 milliliters of white wine

• 1 unit of Orange

• 2 tablespoons of Sugar

• 1 pinch of salt

• 1 pinch of Pepper

Elaboration:

In a pot add the orange juice and the white wine. Add the blueberries and cook over low heat so that they hydrate.

Add the sugar and cook over low heat for 20 more minutes, until the fruits are soft.

After standing, blend the mixture until it is completely homogeneous, reserve some blueberries to decorate.

Play

Blueberry Sauce / Perfect to Accompany Meat or Poultry This sweet and sour blueberry sauce is exquisite and perfect to accompany turkey, meat or whatever you choose for your Thanksgiving or Christmas or at any time of the year. Very easy to prepare and with fresh and easily available ingredients. SUBSCRIBE to the channel and you also enjoy Easy Recipes and … 2019-12-12T23: 16: 07Z

Now yes, your dinner is complete, you just need to be ingenious and decorate the table not as beautiful as possible.

Here we leave you a video so that you have an idea of ​​how to organize the table.

Play

#VivirBonito Table to celebrate Thanksgiving | Martha Debayle We kick off the festive season with an autumn table to produce life, live beautifully and be great hosts at your parties and gatherings. Founder of Media Marketing Knowledge Group, radio host and much more. Subscribe to my channel: goo.gl/w36VRP Couple, family, work, health, money, music and much more all the podcast of… 2019-11-22T02: 00: 06Z

READ MORE: Manchester City vs PSG from UCL: How to watch the Live Stream?