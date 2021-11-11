Photo: Photo by Jed Owen on Unsplash / Unsplash

The end of the year celebrations are just around the corner and one of everyone’s favorites is Thanksgiving, it is a time to reunite with our loved ones, appreciate everything we have (especially after a very complicated pandemic) and of course, eating delicious food! The proposal for traditional dishes is extensive, although there are some classic options such as the iconic turkey and the walnut salad with blueberries, which are incredibly healthy options for their nutritional benefits. It is no secret to say that many side dishes are far from good for health and body weight, the main reason is its high calorie content, in saturated fats, sugars, flours and more. Based on this, we undertook the task of compiling the 6 most unhealthy Thanksgiving side dishes that are actually always best to avoid.

While it’s important to enjoy the holidays and the delights that Christmas celebrations bring, it’s also wise to be cautious with your portions and go for the healthier versions of some of the more traditional side dishes. This is an especially important point for those people who suffer from a particular health condition such as diabetes, obesity, heart disease, hypertension and others. However, eating everything and enjoying life is part of a healthy lifestyle. In such a way that occasionally consuming foods that are not so healthy, does not make us unhealthy; however, you can eat well and at the same time have clear health goals. In a way, it’s not just about what we eat on a particular day, it’s more about how we live and eat most days.

In any case, if you are taking care of your weight and health for any question, these are the most caloric side dishes of the season. Also, remember that there are always healthy alternatives such as protein, salads with plenty of vegetables, steamed vegetables, and recipes with healthier and more nutritious substitutes.

1. Sweet Potatoe Casserole

While it is true that sweet potato casserole is usually prepared in different ways, and while sweet potato is generally an incredibly nutritious and healthy vegetable, this dish is on the list of the worst seasonal side dishes. The main reason is that This is a dish that contains a lot of brown sugar and a large, fluffy marshmallow topping. With so much sugar, calories rise quickly, not to mention that it is a dish that can cause spikes in blood glucose. The good news is that it is possible to enjoy the flavors of this dish, as long as the added sugars are minimized. According to nutrition experts, a good recommendation is to season the sweet potatoes with only a tablespoon or a maximum of two of sugar or pure maple syrup, add seasonal spices such as cinnamon, nutmeg and ginger. And of course, it is a fact that you can ditch the marshmallow topping and switch to crunchy chopped nuts rich in healthy fats. Remember that in a natural way, sweet potatoes are already sweet, so let them be the star.

2. Mac and cheese

Many of us are probably fans of Mac and Cheese, the truth is that it is one of the most delicious and comforting side dishes of all time and a very popular option on Thanksgiving menus. The bad news? It is an absurdly caloric dish, in general anything loaded with cheese, cream and butter is not the best for health and weight. In addition, it stands out for its content of saturated fats, which tend to affect cardiovascular health. Bet on enjoying a very small portion or if you are in charge of bringing this dish to the celebration, there are many ways to enhance its nutrient content and decrease caloric content without sacrificing flavor. Sneakily add pureed vegetables like sweet potato and pumpkin instead of a little cream, select the most potent cheeses like strong cheddar, which has more flavor and with this you can use less. You can even swap out the pasta for a whole wheat or gluten-free option.

3. Fillers

It is true that there are different types of fillings, it is one of the most versatile garnishes for Thanksgiving. However, the box options are a very bad alternative since they contain a lot of calories, fat and especially sodium. The good news is that eIt’s easy to make a healthy homemade filling, containing fresh and seasonal ingredients, in addition to a delicious taste. Using ingredients like whole wheat bread, low sodium broth, onion, celery, apples, carrots, fresh herbs, and spices, the end result will be a side dish surprisingly full of fiber and nutrients.

4. Potato gratin

Potatoes are probably one of the favorite ingredients in Thanksgiving side dishes, and while they are a healthy vegetable, the reality is that We usually combine them with ingredients that increase their fat, calorie and sodium content. This added to its natural carbohydrate content. Those responsible for making potato gratin a not so recommended dish are cream, butter, salt and cheese. Go for a healthier dish with a few simple adjustments: swap whole cream for low-fat milk, cut down on butter, swap a little salt for more seasonings and herbs, or choose a flavorful cheese that allows you to skip the use of other caloric ingredients.

5. Cranberry sauce

There is no sauce more traditional and representative of Thanksgiving dinner than the famous and unique blueberry sauce, the reality is that it is the perfect accompaniment to turkey and other delicacies. However, on many occasions In a hurry, we tend to go for the canned versions which are usually loaded with high fructose corn syrup. While homemade variations can often have a cup or more of sugar, we can always adjust the straight and make it much lighter and healthier. Use a bag of blueberries and add half the amount of sugar (or replace it with honey), water, and orange zest. The end result will be a sauce free of added sugars and preservatives and best of all, just as delicious.

6. Mashed potatoes

For many there is no Thanksgiving Night without mashed potatoes on the table, it is one of the most comforting, warm and enjoyable side dishes of all time Ideal for fall! And it also goes wonderfully with all kinds of dishes, it is the most versatile. The problem is that it is usually made with lots of butter, cream, bacon, salt and in some cases cheeses, which make it caloric and quite heavy. The good news is that you can create a lighter version that allows you to enjoy the benefits of potatoes, adjust the calorie recipe and use little butter, low-fat milk, pepper and herbs. Also, a great tip is leave the potato skins to increase their fiber and magnesium content, and thus create a wilder puree.

