

The AAA recommends that travelers schedule their departure on the Monday before Thanksgiving to save money and fly without the crowds.

The long-awaited season is coming to travel and take a restorative vacation and to have the best experience The American Automobile Association (AAA) recommends that walkers schedule their outing the Monday before Thanksgiving..

According to AAA that is the best way to save the most money while avoiding large and stressful crowds.

And remember that to get the best prices you can rely on the tools and applications that have been developed for travelers looking to fly efficiently and economically.

Fox Business reported that AAA also recommends that consumers book their flights in the morning, and the earlier the better: “Since the probability of facing delays and cancellations is generally lower the earlier you are scheduled to leave”.

Another tip is to avoid traveling on the Tuesday before Thanksgiving, which it is “the most expensive travel day to fly and also the busiest”said AAA.

The designated days are the result of the AAA’s analysis to find the cheapest and quietest day to travel before the Thanksgiving holidays, in which More than 53 million Americans are expected to travel.

Of that amount, approximately 42.1 million travelers plan to fly, and notes that air travel has almost completely recovered after the pandemic.

The AAA also warns that given the proximity of the holidays loffers are limited, so consumers should book as soon as possible if they want to find the best prices.

Willis Orlando from Scott’s Cheap Flights, a travel booking site, advises passengers to plan their vacation trips one to three months in advance, so they are in time to analyze their Christmas travel plans.

“People who want the best deals nationwide need to start planning ahead of time than they have in the last 10 months,” Orlando told Fox Business.

Other recommendations that must be taken into account are to arrive at the airport at least two hours before departure for trips within the country and three hours before international flights. In addition to

keep up to date with proof of vaccination against Covid-19.

