Unfortunately the price of almost everything has gone up this yearThe reality is that for many of the American households the family budget has suffered havoc. Food is one of the items that has been affected the most and considering that Thanksgiving dinner is just around the corner, many people are concerned about all the expenses that the end of the year celebrations carry. . And if you expected turkey to be an exception, think again. This year the price of turkeys is estimated to be 22% higher compared to previous years.

A bit of context, on the increase in the price of turkeys:

It all started in August, when rumors about a possible shortage of turkeys emerged and the reality is that these spread quickly. And although it is a fact that the experience usually varies depending on where we live, during the month of November in which for obvious reasons is the season in which more turkeys are bought, the general consensus confirms that turkey prices have risen significantly and we will all end up paying more.

Although relevant information is still needed in this regard, such as the annual cost analysis of Thanksgiving dinner, from the American Farm Bureau. According to statements to the Chicago Tribune by group economist Veronica Nigh: prices will likely be in line with the USDA general forecast for food price increases for the year, which is between 3 and 4%. That alone could raise the average price of a bird by as much as 75 cents, but poultry prices (and turkey prices specifically) have risen even more.

Also last Friday, a news report from the USDA Turkey Market was released and featured some interesting data: it showed that the smallest 8 to 16 pound frozen turkeys will sell for $ 1.41 a pound. , compared to $ 1.15 the previous year, this symbolizes a 22% increase. Large frozen turkeys command prices for a couple of cents less. In the meantime, fresh small birds are more expensive ($ 1.47 a pound), although the year-on-year increase was less, just 15 cents. What compounds the problem is that the total number of turkeys for 2021 has also decreased: 6% less so far this year in 2021 than in 2020.

The statements of some experts have not been long in coming, such is the case of Justin Benavidez, Texas A&M AgriLife Assistant Professor of Agricultural Economics, who stated the following: “This decrease in production was the main cause of the price increase. It’s actually one of those rare situations where the pandemic didn’t have much to do with turkey supply and demand.

Also speaking was Gregory Martin, a poultry educator at Penn State Extension, who disagreed and instead pointed to increased concerns about inflation. According to his statements to Lancaster Farming: “Prices are going to go up simply because of the cost of bringing the birds to the store.”

The truth is that sellers are aware of the increase in prices, regardless of the reason. For example, in Florida Bruce Gaffka, owner of Gaff’s Quality Carne admitted that their prices were high: “We sell fresh whole turkeys for Thanksgiving this year at $ 2.99 a pound, that’s the most we’ve ever charged. In fact, last year, we sold them at $ 2.69 a pound.

While those may be higher prices, overall, the highest prices of all time are due to the fact that inflation is inevitable. According to the New York Times, the highest USDA reference price for turkeys was set in 2015, at $ 1.36 per pound. So now you know, this year all foods have been victims of inflation and turkey and some of the most iconic ingredients for the long-awaited Thanksgiving celebration are no exception. The good news is that some of the more famous grocery stores will be offering some good discounts that are worth checking out.

