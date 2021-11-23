Many of us we look forward to Thanksgiving dinner, not only because of the emotional reunion with friends and family after a complicated year by the Covid-19 pandemic. The reality is that we all love to enjoy the delights that the season brings, however it is a time of year when people tend to worry a lot about food intake, calories and the dreaded holiday weight gain. But let’s be honest Does feasting at dinner make a big difference to the body? According to experts, not really. This is because it is unlikely that an isolated event, like a big Christmas meal; alter the composition of our body, which does a good job of staying, explains Evan Matthews, associate professor of exercise science and physical education at Montclair State University.

According to Mattews it is important not to suggest ourselves and enjoy dinner. Especially taking into account the following: we don’t gain fat quickly and we don’t lose fat quickly. The things that will have the greatest impact on body composition are lifestyle focused, so if we overindulge in special events, it is unlikely to have a dramatic impact on body weight.

Research suggests that it is the behaviors that persist over time that symbolize the greatest problem. So think that the eating behaviors you sustain for weeks, months, and yearsThey are the ones that are really going to have a great impact on our life and health. This vision is much more realistic than concentrating on a single day or worse even on a meal on a particular day of celebration. According to statements by Dr. Rachelle Reed, senior director of health sciences and research at Orangetheory Fitness: “It’s really not a big long-term problem for most people.”

In addition, it has been proven that during vacations, people not only have complications from food; According to Reed, they also feel the pressure to exercise during the holidays in order to “Burn calories” or “make room” for the turkey, the garnishes, the alcohol and, of course, the desserts. But Reed explains that the idea of ​​restricting calories or a transactional view of exercising to “gain calories” or “earn the right to enjoy” a meal, it is a mindset that can lead to a harmful perspective.

These types of revelations from the hand of renowned specialists come to broaden our perspective and invite us to create a healthier and more sustainable lifestyle. It is better to think about long-term habits, when you have that restrictive mindset, research suggests that it is more difficult to maintain healthy behaviors that we know most people strive for, as an example: ensure adequate nutrient intake, eat a balanced diet, and be physically active. So living by giving ourselves ‘permission to eat’ can be a slippery slope. One end of the slippery slope could have eating disorders.

It is also important to understand that not all of us have the same relationship with food. According to statements by Chelsea M. Kronengold, Communications Leader for the National Eating Disorders Association: For people struggling with eating disorders, even the word “overindulge” can bring about a “moral value in the amount of food you eat. Are consumed.”

In fact: “The very thought of a food-focused vacation can be overwhelming and cause anxiety for people struggling with eating disorders,” says Kronengold. Unfortunately, diet culture is rampant during Thanksgiving and other food-centric holidays.

Each problem reflects a different behaviorFor example: Someone struggling with anorexia or restrictive eating disorders may be more inclined to “turn off” during a meal, Kronengold explains. While a person with bulimia or binge eating disorder may be inclined to skip a meal to “save all the calories” for Thanksgiving, that could make things worse. So when you get to Thanksgiving meal, you will be hungrier and therefore more likely to binge because people often don’t eat all day. These types of behaviors actually only activate the anxiety to eat with greater intensity.

In addition, specialists believe that it is time to end the stigma that surrounds weight gain in general, especially in our Christmas conversations. Constantly and certainly unconsciously we talk about things like: ‘don’t worry, you’re not going to gain weight.’ And that’s not necessarily useful language either, as it perpetuates fat phobia and weight stigma.

It is time to understand that we all eat differently and consume different amounts of food, so what may be considered an excess for one person is not for another person. That is why it is very important for everyone to take care of their own plate.

Also important put a twist on the holidays and stop focusing only on food. Although culturally it is a deeply ingrained custom, it is important to understand that the holidays are more than food: it is a great time to spend time with our loved ones, watch or play soccer or the Thanksgiving Day parade, play board games, crafting, taking nature walks, and putting our energy into practicing gratitude.

Matthews noted that Thanksgiving training can also be skipped. Instead, it suggests opt for a focused routine throughout the year, constantly and with the mission of improving our health. According to their comments: “It is best to start small and progress slowly with exercise because what really matters is long-term adherence.”

Reed points out that it’s best to steer clear of guilt-fueled exercise and solely focused on the goal of burning calories. Finally, when people focus only on that transactional nature of training, they often lose sight of those more important life-changing benefits that we know to be true from research, such as: lower rates for almost all types of chronic diseases, improved mental health, better sleep (and) lower risk of certain types of cancer “.

Another good tip from the experts is to keep a flexible mindset, and while it’s a great idea if you want to keep up with your typical sports workouts while on vacation, remember: “In the grand scheme of things, it is a day.” It’s also important to understand that physical activity on vacation days can occur outside of the gym: playing in the backyard with the family, taking an extra walk with the dog, cleaning the house, or taking a walk outside. The benefits of staying active are many: you’ll feel more energetic, cope better with holiday stress, and help you maintain a more stable sleep schedule. So now you know balance, health and a healthy body weight come from the decisions we make every day. That is why it is so important to build a healthy, balanced scheme that invites us to enjoy life.

