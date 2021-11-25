NowMyism.com Thanksgiving Day 2021: Phrases and images to share.

Today is celebrated Thanksgiving Day in the United States, a family celebration that annually is one of the most important in the country.

Thanksgiving Day is celebrated on the last Sunday of November, a very special date in which American citizens travel across the country to reunite with their loved ones at a magical dinner where the turkey can never be absent.

In 1621, the settlers of Plymouth and Wampanoag shared a dinner to celebrate the fall harvest, which is recognized today as one of the first Thanksgiving celebrations in the colonies, as reported by the History website.

In 1863, in the midst of the Civil War, President Abraham Lincoln proclaimed that Thanksgiving would be celebrated on one day each November.

Thanksgiving Traditions

In American homes, they usually get together as a family to share a dinner with their loved ones where they usually share a traditional turkey dish. However, History noted that it is uncertain whether the turkey was part of the inaugural Thanksgiving festivities in 1621.

History reported that 90% of Americans eat turkey, whether it is roasted, baked or fried, on Thanksgiving Day.

Other traditional foods that cannot be missing from the Thanksgiving Day dish are mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, and pumpkin pie.

Some families in the United States tend to do social volunteering or free dinners in less fortunate neighborhoods.

We present you the best phrases and Images to thank for Thanksgiving 2021:

May we never lack eyes to see the many reasons we have to be grateful. Happy Thanksgiving 2021!

Happy Thanksgiving, I hope you always have reasons to be grateful and with a big smile on your face.

Happy Thanksgiving, I hope you always see the good things that life offers us, that the little moments of uncertainty do not blind us and prevent us from seeing the good that life has to give us.

Things may be a bit bad, life may often not be what we expected. We may be far from our wishes and dreams. Our hopes may be dashed in times of distress. However, there is always something good left, something worth mentioning, something to recognize that life always has something positive for us. Let us never stop giving thanks for what we so often take for granted. Thanks to friends and family, thanks to those around us and thanks to our Lord Jesus Christ. Happy Thanksgiving 2021!

On this Thanksgiving Day, let us thank our God for all that he has given us, for the blessing of having a family, life and health.

Happy Thanksgiving Day. I wish you a special day, I hope you vibrate with a heart full of gratitude and recognizing the blessings that God has given you, that is the only way to be open to the Universe of opportunities that are about to come into your life.

To all my friends: Happy Thanksgiving! I am very grateful to have them in my life.

Happy Thanksgiving, I hope you enjoy every moment of this journey called life and appreciate where you are right now instead of always focusing on how far you have to go.