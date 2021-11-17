Thanksgiving or ThanksgivingIt is one of the most important celebrations in the United States and is celebrated annually on the fourth Thursday of November with the intention of giving thanks for what we have.

That is, this 2021, Thanksgiving will fall on thursday November 25. During this day they carry out a list of traditions how to prepare dinner where turkey is the main dish, seasonal soccer games and the traditional Macy’s parade.

On this day, American families get together and in addition to the traditional dinner, perform some prayers such as the Thanksgiving prayer and the prayer at the dinner table. Thanksgiving.

Thanksgiving is an official federal holiday since 1789, following the proclamation of the then president George Washington, so workers must rest or receive a higher salary if they must work.

Origin of Thanksgiving Day

The origin of this celebration dates back to 1621, when the English newcomers to Plymouth, today Massachusetts, and the Wampanoag Indians who resided there, gathered to celebrate the fall harvest. That dinner is considered the first Thanksgiving in history.

The English pilgrims would have organized the meeting to thank the Native Americans for teaching them farming and hunting techniques that were essential for their survival.

Pilgrims (Pilgrim Hall Museum, Plymouth, Massachusetts)

When is Thanksgiving Day celebrated?

Thanksgiving is celebrated each year in USA on the fourth Thursday of November, so this year the date will take place on November 25.

Thanksgiving It is considered the most ecumenical day on the American calendar, since unlike Christmas, believers of all religions feel included.

How is Thanksgiving Day celebrated?

Thanksgiving Day is celebrated with a representative dinner in which the turkey appears as the main dish and dishes such as sweet potato puree, corn soup and pumpkin pie stand out. It is also a tradition to play American football games as a family and see the iconic Macy’s parade. Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York which kicks off the Christmas season.

On Mexico and Latin America This tradition is not celebrated because it is a representative festival of Anglo-Saxon culture.

