It’s time to leave the seventies behind and travel two decades into the future. How will the Forman family be coping with the 90s world? Well, the company with the red “N” is ready to give us an answer. This week, reports arrive that a spin-off series of That ’70s Show is in development and presumes to the responsible minds that emblematic Fox network sitcom. Only now, the plot will be set in the last years of the century XX, but it will certainly bring back familiar characters.

The spin-off in question is entitled That ’90s Show and has guaranteed Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp within the cast. Let us remember that they gave life, respectively, to the married couple Red and Kitty Forman in the original program. These characters now have a teenage granddaughter who will spend summer vacations with them in Point Place, the fictional town where That ’70s Show also takes place.

“Set in Wisconsin in 1995, That ’90s Show follows Leia Forman, daughter of Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna (Laura Prepon), who is visiting her grandparents during the summer,” a description from Deadline reads. “There he joins a new generation of Point Place kids under Kitty’s watchful eye and Red’s stern gaze. Sex, drugs, and rock ‘n roll never die, they just change clothes.”

Bonnie and Terry Turner, who created the original show – in complicity with Mark Brazill – will serve as executive producers of the spin-off, now in the company of their daughter Lindsay Turner. Screenwriter Greg Mettler (Man with a Plan) will be the showrunner for That ’90s Show.

For now, Netflix gave the green light to ten episodes of the upcoming series. The reports also indicate that there is no agreement for other members of the cast of That ’70s Show to join the new production. However, it cannot be ruled out that some of them will eventually be integrated into their classic roles, including the famous Ashton Kutcher, in the shoes of Michael Kelso.

The comic series That ’70s Show was released in 1998. Over eight seasons and 200 episodes, it told the story of six teenagers and their misadventures growing up in a community in the northern United States, between 1976 and 1979. The show it received nearly twenty Emmy Award nominations throughout its broadcast.

In 2002, Fox tried to expand the franchise through That ’80s Show, which fell far short of the success of its predecessor. It lasted only one 13-episode season and received very negative reviews. Will Netflix be able to evade a similar fate?

Source: CinePremiere