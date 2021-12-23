Last Tuesday the presentation of what on March 5 will be a historic fight between Chino Maidana and the Uruguayan youtuber Yao Cabrera, in the first of these contests between athletes and celebrities who are in fashion worldwide that is organized by an Argentine and above it has him as a protagonist in the ring.

There was a music show, a press conference, luxury guests like Wanda Nara and the conflict was not lacking. When they left the microphones, L-Gante, one of those who had gone to participate in the event, He held on tight with Christian Manzanelli, the fight’s press officer and also Yao Cabrera’s representative.

Why was L-Ghent angry?

Apparently, what unleashed the singer’s fury was an acid question from the manager in the middle of the conference, who in front of the microphones the singer piloted quite well. But that later made him explode with anger.

Manzanelli hastened him by saying: “If you’re so local, why don’t you do a collaboration with La Chabona?” (La Chabona is another artist of the Cumbiero genre represented by Manzanelli himself). To which L-Gante -with a politically correct style- replied: “Yes, I am from the neighborhood. The opportunity, yes. Perhaps I give it to him just as much because I am cool.” However, afterwards they had to intervene close to the singer so that they do not end up going to blows.

According to Manzanelli himself later in dialogue with TN, L-Gante did it carrying a glass of broken glass to nail it: “He broke a glass and he wanted to nail it to me. I already sent the video to Fernando Burlando and I am going to file a complaint. He did it in front of everyone. There were 200 people and there are all the filming. He was drugged and they couldn’t control him “

The release of L-Ghent

Already calmer and at home, the singer decided to record four stories in selfie mode to tell his version of what happened, which naturally had a massive significance. “Friend, they invited me and there was no room, I was just cool, huh. And when he rescued me at the conference they were talking about me live and me clapping like a logi. And I didn’t even know they were talking about me, “explained the one born in General Rodríguez in the first of his speeches, and continued: “Things are discussed privately, and first they put the condition ‘L-Ghent, if you’re from the neighborhood, why don’t you do such a thing?’ hand like the other one went down) “.

Then, warmed up and visibly angrier, he took aim directly at Mansanelli, though without naming him: “So that piece of suit concheto gives so much to want to lower a 21-year-old boy live in a conference full of boxers and security, then you know how the chinchulín shrunk when we faced.”

Finally, to end the sequence, he clarified that he is no longer angry but that he was simply trying to give his version of the events: “Don’t worry, I’m not angry, nothing. I’ll just comment and explain how it was and what I want to comment on and Explain huh. And he is not armed at all, it was because of that, for not letting them arm a single one with me “.

