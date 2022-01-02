01/02/2022 at 17:13 CET

Quique Sánchez Flores, Getafe coach, said this Sunday, after winning 1-0 at Real Madrid, that before the game he decided that the area where he “strangled” the Madrid team was in the line formed by Casemiro, Kroos Y Modric, and he was satisfied with the work his players did to stop the three rival media.

Quique signed his second victory against Real Madrid as Getafe manager. Sixteen years later he won a derby again and, later, to the media, he explained what was the key to his victory.

“We have an important fighting spirit. In the most difficult moments, at the beginning, we decided that we could go out working hard and that we had to convince ourselves of an idea. Resilience was the word then and it will be in the future. Today we had to decide where to strangle. You cannot eliminate eleven players from Real Madrid. We decided that Kroos, Modric and Casemiro, was the place to strangle them and make them feel uncomfortable. I have not been disappointed. The key was correct and that happened today, “he explained.

Quique he valued his victory with “great joy” and with an extraordinary “recognition of the group”, after a few months working “on the difficulty” but always with “a lot of ambition and predisposition” to improve things.

“Today we find a rival with many tools to do damage. We were very intenses, always very close to the game we expected. I thank the players, coaching staff and fans. Winning Real Madrid always requires a lot of support, “he said.

“Before each of these games, we do not look at numbers because it would be very depressing and you lose the desire to win. All games in general are a beautiful process. When you imagine it, you generate enthusiasm with what can be done. Today we knew that playing from outside relegation was a plus. We scored very early and we did what we had to do. When we had to push forward, we did it, when we could play, we played. We are happy because a lot of what we expected to happen has happened. ” , he indicated.

For the Getafe coach, another of the keys to beating Real Madrid resided, like 16 years ago, in “the strength of the groupor “, since, in his opinion, when a club is collectively strong, it is capable of achieving results.

“That’s the only thing that brings you closer to victory. Against Real Madrid you have to row everyone, sometimes a bit of luck. Tomorrow we will already be in the next game and thinking that we have to start from scratch. I am left with the ability of the team to understand things. We wanted to play a type of game. Everyone is different. We play like we play adapting certain things. My players are chameleonic, they are capable of adapting to the game we want. We have generated that virtue, “he said.

Opportunity to Cabaco

Finally, he referred to the Uruguayan central Erick Cabaco, who was not called up last day against Osasuna, after an absurd expulsion in the Cup against Atlético Baleares that caused the elimination of his team. With the drop of Let me by sanction, Quique He gave the Uruguayan defender a chance, who ended the game by giving his coach a hug.

“We have to have an open mind and understand each situation. I did what I had to do in the beginning. The opportunities. Then they are not closed because a player makes a mistake. Then life and football continues. We have to give normality to the Things. Take note when something goes beyond what we intend and from there the players correct their actions, “he concluded.