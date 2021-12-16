Since 2017, Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez have become one of the most beloved couples through social networks, in addition to the beautiful family they have created around their four children.

And it is that the love story between them is like a true story of “Cinderella”, because she was an employee in a department store, and when he met her he was completely blown away.

Now the couple is about to receive their twins, as it was last October when they shared that they would become parents for the fifth time, something that immediately shook the networks.

However, very few remember that the oldest son of the Portuguese footballer was the product of a surrogate and very little is known about the mother of the young man of the current 11-year-old.

Through her social networks, the Argentine model and influencer shares the family she has created and how much she loves all her children, since she has never made a difference between the young man and her daughter.

The family that the couple has created is quite loved in networks. Photo: IG / geroginagio

The model has always ensured that the child is “her prince” and the relationship between them is truly close, as Georgina has been a true mother to the footballer’s firstborn.

And is that at 11 years old, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. looks quite different from how he was remembered, because he is much taller and inherited the Chinese hair of his famous father, in addition to sharing a passion for football.

It should be noted that “Cristianito” has also known how to be an older brother to his little brothers, since the couple’s twins were also the product of a surrogate to which the Manchester United player resorted.

The young man has always loved and cared for his little brothers. Photo: IG / geroginagio

With the athlete’s busy schedule, it has been Georgina who has taken care of the upbringing of her children, and travels with everyone, so she has been seen as she and the nile have a true connection.

Who is the biological mother of Cristiano Ronaldo Jr.?

It was in 2010 when the star of the courts became a father for the first time and has never wanted to reveal anything about the biological mother of his son, because there was a time when it was said that it was a waitress with whom he had had an affair.

The subject has always been avoided by the athlete, and the only time he has touched on the subject was in the documentary of his life in 2015, and he assured that when his son is an adult he will tell the whole truth only to him.

“When Cristiano (Jr) grows up, I will always tell him the truth, because he deserves it, because he is my son, but I will not say it because people want him to say it.”

After the media pressure generated by the arrival of his eldest son when he was participating in the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, CR7 had no choice but to share on Facebook, the only statements in this regard.

“As agreed with the mother of the baby, who prefers that her identity be kept confidential, my child will be under my sole custody. No additional information will be provided on this subject and I ask everyone to fully respect my right to privacy (and that of the child), at least in matters as personal as this, ”he wrote on Facebook.

