Selena Gomez: This is why she ended her relationship with Justin Bieber | Instagram

The truth is that many people swore to nothing more than the relationship of Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber it would be eternal, however, time proved them wrong, for now they both went quite separate ways.

During an interview, actress Selena Gomez was asked to reflect on her relationship with Justin Bieber.

It is there where the singer and ex-girlfriend of the Baby interpreter, admitted that it was a bit complicated, to say the least.

Justin and I were friends for a long time. I met him when I was very young and he was one of my best friends. Everyone knows that at some point that turned into something else, but that only happens when you are 18, 19 years old. “

Having done the whole blinker thing, I point out that they went through a long period of time where they weren’t friends, they didn’t talk for quite a while and there were a lot of weird things that happened.

It may interest you: Selena Gomez releases new single with Coldplay

We’ve gotten over that. “

It should be noted that in 2018 these young singers met again and as expected, all the fans went crazy.

And it seemed that this time everything was going to be fine, however, Selena Gomez had to get away from Justin Bieber when he could not promise a serious future that included marriage.

In this way, at 25 years of age, Selena hoped that Justin could begin to think about a serious commitment in his future, the marriage, however, the singer, 24 years old, was not ready to make that commitment yet.

He loved her very much and still loves her and she still has strong feelings for him. But he wasn’t ready to settle down with her as soon as she wanted and she couldn’t get him to really think about marriage seriously, “said a source close to Justin at the time.

As you may recall, Selena underwent a life-saving kidney transplant in the summer of 2017.

That seemed to make her realize that Justin was worth giving another chance, as in late October, she broke up with her boyfriend of 10 months, The Weeknd, 28, and was back in the arms of the man. singer of ‘Hold on’.

Selena’s priorities changed dramatically after her surgery and her outlook on life has changed. She was looking to settle down sooner than Justin wanted and took her reluctance like the last straw to finally give it up, “said the people around her.

However, several years have passed since that breakup and Justin Bieber is now married to the beautiful model Hailey Bieber, with whom he seems to have managed to build a beautiful relationship.

However, and unfortunately, there are still some fans who assure that at some point ‘Jelena’ will return.