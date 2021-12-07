12/07/2021 at 18:26 CET

ANDl 016 hotline service for victims from sexist violence last October registered a total of 7,680 pertinent calls, a figure that represents an increase of 47.8% with respect to the calls recorded in the same month of 2020 (5,194).

This means that, during the tenth month of the year, this telephone service has had an average of 248 calls per day, highlighted the Ministry of Equality, which made these data public this Tuesday.

In this sense, it has also pointed out that, in the month of October, lhighest rate of calls per million women (Over 15 years old) has been registered in the Canary Islands (541.4), followed by the Community of Madrid (520.3). By provinces, the highest rate of calls per million women is recorded by Santa Cruz de Tenerife (545.2), followed by Las Palmas (537.9).

Looking at the global figures for 2021, Between January 1 of this year and until October 31, this service has registered a total of 72,922 pertinent calls, which, as indicated by Equality, represents an increase of 5.7% with respect to the data recorded in the first ten months of 2020.

69.7% of the calls from the users themselves

The Ministry also highlights that 69.7% of the calls to 016 registered in October were made by the user herself (0.7 percentage points less than in 2020); and 22.5% by relatives and friends (0.9 percentage points less than a year before). By contrast, 7.8% of calls were made by “other people”, a figure that represents an increase of 1.6 percentage points compared to October 2020.

The 016 service also has consultation through WhatsApp and email. In the first one, last month, according to Equality data, a total of 570 pertinent inquiries were received. Of these, according to the department headed by Irene Montero, 91% were related to gender violence and 8.95% to other forms of violence.

138 pertinent online inquiries were received by email in October 2021: 78.9% were related to gender violence and 21% to other forms of violence, according to Equality data.

In neither of these two services is a comparison made with the 2020 data, since these were launched in March 2021.

Atenpro and devices

In total, from the start-up of the 016-Information and legal advice service on violence against women in September 2007 and until October 31, 2021, 1,019,714 pertinent calls have been received.

But also, Equality has released the October data for Atenpro services and digital devices – known as bracelets – of which Atenpro has registered 847 registrations in said month, which implies that, since its launch in 2005 and until October 31, 2021, up to 119,703 registrations have been registered.

In this case, lhe registrations in October have fallen by 1.4% compared to September 2021 and an increase of 2% compared to the same month of the previous year.

Regarding digital devices, Equality explains that 176 devices were installed in October 2021, which represents 5.3% more compared to September 2021 and an increase of 40.8% compared to October 2021. 2020. On the contrary, in terms of uninstallations, during the month of October 2021 119 devices were uninstalled, which represents 6.2% more compared to September 2021 and 9.1% less compared to October 2020.

In total, according to data from the Ministry, as of October 31, 2021, the number of active bracelets is 2,556, which implies an increase of 19.05% compared to October 2020.

Viogenic

Finally, the department headed by Irene Montero has highlighted that the total number of active cases in the Viogén system, as of October 31 of this year, was 68,188 (0.4% more than the previous month and 6.6% than in October 2020). In this sense, it stands out that the number of women with police protection (active cases with an appreciable level of risk) is 37,103.

This figure also represents an increase of 0.7% with respect to September 2021 (36,812) and rises by 13% with respect to October 2020. The Ministry indicates that the highest percentage is found among women aged between 31 and 45 years of age.