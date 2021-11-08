11/08/2021 at 19:13 CET

The telephone assistance service for women victims of gender violence, telephone 016, received 65,242 calls pertinent between January 1 and September 30, 2021, 1,490 more (2.3% more) than in the same period of 2020, when there were 63,752, according to the Monthly Statistical Bulletin on Gender Violence of September , published this Monday, November 8.

Specifically, during the month of September 7,362 pertinent calls were received, 23.38% more than in the same month of the previous year, when there were 5,967 calls. The average number of daily calls during the month of September 2021 was 245.

The data shows that most of the calls, 70.8%, were made by the user herself, which represents an increase of 0.8 percentage points with respect to September 2020. Meanwhile, 22.1 % They were made by relatives and friends, one percentage point less, and 7%, for other people, which represents an increase of 1.7 points.

By autonomous communities, in Asturias 156 calls were registered in September 2021 compared to 87 calls in September 2020 and in the Murcia region 214 calls were registered in September 2021 compared to 127 calls in September 2020. By provinces, in Zamora 23 calls were registered in September 2021 compared to 10 registered in September 2020, while Lugo recorded 32 calls in September 2021 versus 16 in September 2020.

During the month of September, the highest rate of calls per million women from 15 years and over was registered by the Canary Islands (516.5), followed by the Valencian Community (463.6). By provinces, the highest rate of calls per million women aged 15 and over was recorded by Las Palmas (529.9), followed by Santa Cruz de Tenerife (502.2).

On the other hand, the number of registrations in the Telephone service for attention and protection for victims of gender violence (ATENPRO) from 2005 to September 30, 2021 it has been 118,856.

During the month of September 2021, 859 registrations were registered, which represents an increase of 5.66% compared to August 2021 and an increase of 7.24% compared to September 2020. As for casualties, 713 casualties were registered, 4.85% more compared to August 2021 and 10.76% less compared to September 2020.

As of September 30, 2021, the number of active users It is 16,529, which represents an increase of 0.89% compared to August 2021 (146 more active users) and an increase of 11.88% compared to September 2020 (1,755 more active users).

Distancing devices

In addition, the number of distancing devices since 2009 and until September 30, 2021 it has been 10,303. As of September 30, 2021, the number of active devices was 2,499, which represents an increase of 16.07% compared to September 2020.

During the month of September 2021, 167 devices were installed, 9.15% more compared to August 2021 and 14.38% more compared to September 2020. Meanwhile, during the month of September 2021 112 devices have been uninstalled, which represents 8.73% more compared to August 2021 and 49.33% more compared to September 2020.

In addition, according to the statistical bulletin, in September 2021 there were 1,905 visits to the web of support and prevention resources in cases of gender violence, which represents an increase of 4.84% compared to August 2021 and a 175.69% increase compared to September 2020. The average number of daily visits in September was 63.

Likewise, the total number of active cases in the Comprehensive Monitoring System in cases of gender violence (VIOGEN), as of September 30, 2021, was 67,912, which represents an increase of 1.16% compared to August 2021 and an increase of 5.77% compared to September 2020.

The number of women with police protection (active cases with an appreciated level of risk) as of September 30, 2021 was 36,812, 12.39% more compared to September 2020 (32,753), and the highest percentage is found among women between the ages of 31 and 45.

Based on the complaints, from April to June 2021 a total of 40,721 complaints of gender violence were received in the courts, which means an increase of 17.77% with respect to the same period of the year 2020; and 9,504 protection orders and measures have been initiated.