Here you have the 10 best cars made in Spain, and it is that in our country, despite the changes in recent times, a good number of models are still being manufactured.

Brands from various countries have some of their most important plants in Spain, and from here they supply the world.

Cupra Formentor

The Cupra Formentor It is the goose that lays the golden eggs of Cupra, and it is manufactured in our country.

It is a very exclusive product, and in its VZ5 version, with 390 hp, it is positioned as the most powerful Spanish series production car in history.

Ford Kuga

The SUV “made in Spain” is manufactured in the factory that the brand has in Valencia.

The Ford Kuga It trusts the plant in our country, and from these facilities a large production of the model comes out. Among them are the hybrid versions.

Mercedes V Class

In 2018 the Mercedes V Class It was considered the most expensive series production car made in Spain.

In 2020, Mercedes started production of the Mercedes EQV at the Vitoria plant. The great model of the brand, without a doubt, is closely associated with our country.

Seat Leon

The Seat Leon It is manufactured in the Catalan plant in Martorell, like Ibiza or Arona. Others like the Tarraco or the Ateca are manufactured outside our borders.

Without a doubt, the León is considered the most important model of the brand, a compact that has four generations and millions of units sold.

Peugeot Rifter

The Peugeot Rifter It is manufactured at the Vigo plant in Spain. It is one of the brand’s most important passenger transport models.

A car that combines several worlds and offers great capabilities.

Opel corsa

The lightning firm produces two of its most popular cars globally in Spain, and among them is the Opel Crosa.

In the same way, it also manufactures commercial models, although the Corsa is undoubtedly one of the most successful models among those manufactured in our lands.

Renault megane

The Renault megane It is manufactured in Palencia, in the plant that has the brand installed in our country.

From this factory, 4 million units of the popular model have already come out throughout its history.

Renault kadjar

The brother of the Mégane, the Renault kadjarIt is also manufactured in the plant that the brand has installed within our borders.

We are talking about another of the best-known SUVs on the market, a car with a great quality / price ratio.

Volkswagen t-cross

The Volkswagen t-cross It is manufactured in Spain, specifically at the Volkswagen Navarra factory.

This plant is located in Landaben, a plant that continues to produce the new generation of Volkswagen Polo.

Hurtan Grand Albaycín

It is not a mass-produced car, far from it, but it is a well-known bodybuilder in Spain who continues to develop his products in Granada. The Hurtan Grand Albaycín It is already on sale and it is a very exclusive car that starts from the Mazda MX-5.

This article was published in Autobild by Enrique León.