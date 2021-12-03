The rise of social networks and cell phones have made self-portraits taken with mobile cameras common. But in certain circumstances, selfies to record memorable moments can become a deadly risk that some people decide to take. These are The 10 countries where the most people die from taking selfies and the US is in second place.

The IO Foundation, a scientific organization dedicated to the research of infectious diseases and the health of travelers, carried out an analysis from January 1, 2008 to July 27, 2021 on how the search for this type of self-portraits endangered people’s lives and, in fact, he killed hundreds of them.

In that span of 13 years, the search for extreme selfies killed 379 people in the world, and 30% of them were travelers. The three main causes of these deaths were falls from a height, use of transport and drowning.

The IO Foundation points out in its research that deaths occur, very frequently, because tourists take risks on unfamiliar terrain and do not take the necessary precautions to take responsibly selfies.

The matter is so serious that the organization already qualifies it as an “unstoppable” public health problem. “From the first images in front of a mirror it has gone to the most extreme videos that have gone viral,” write the authors of the research published in the Journal of Travel Medicine.

The top 10 countries with the most deaths recorded by selfies

1. India. 100 deaths.

2. United States. 39 deaths.

3. Russia. 32 deaths.

4. Pakistan. 21 deaths.

5. Brazil. 17 deaths.

6. Spain. 15 deaths.

7. Australia. 15 deaths.

8. Indonesia. 12 deaths.

9. Mexico. 10 deaths.

10. Bolivia. 7 deaths.

Of the deaths that occurred from taking selfies, 51.2% were men and 41.8% women, and they were particularly young from the age of 17. “The danger is no longer a component to take into account in order to achieve the most spectacular and surprising self-portrait. More and more young people are risking their lives to get a bit of notoriety on their social networks“And also endanger the lives of the people around them, says the Foundation.

