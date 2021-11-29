One of the messaging applications that has millions of users is, without a doubt, WhatsApp. The famous app does not stop reinventing itself year after year so as not to stay obsolete, and with the year 2022 knocking on the door, the application has been announcing several improvements that will be implemented from next year.

Discover all the news that the application brings from 2022

As the years have passed, WhatsApp not only serves us to chat with others users, but it has also allowed us to have conversations with more dynamism (audios, stickers, photographs), plus we can share all kinds of files and multimedia content.

The 10 news that the app brings us from 2022

These modifications have been made because the other messaging applications, such as for example Telegram, They have not stood idly by and have been implementing all kinds of functions and improvements, also achieving a large number of users who have decided to abandon WhatsApp.

–React to messages with emojis: as is happening on Facebook Messenger and Instagram, next year emojis will be added to WhatsApp, so you can now react to all the messages we receive.

–Voice memo transcription: Although it is not official, several voices ensure that the app will allow the voice notes to be processed so that they are transformed into text, thus facilitating the understanding of the message.

–Connection time on contacts: At the moment the app allows you three options to hide the connection time (nobody, my contacts, everything). It is expected that from 2022 a fourth option will be incorporated, where all users will be able to decide to whom or not to show this information.

–Personalized group chats: Starting in 2022, users will be able to configure group chats through emojis or stickers.

–Audio bubbles: In the event that this function is finally given the green light, all users who receive a voice memo outside of a chat will be able to hear it in a bubble, without entering the chat directly.

–Channels in one direction: In 2022 it will be possible to create a group of administrators where information will be sent to many users, without them being able to respond, only reading.

–Multi-device: The application can be used from different mobiles, maintaining security at all times.

-The Backup system and that includes different options, in addition to Google Drive or iTunes.

-Improvement of image and video quality when sharing, to avoid quality loss.

– Show miniature from content at the time that links are uploaded in the updated WhatsApp web, a forgotten function in the version that allows the multi-device

