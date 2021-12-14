The Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP), a nonpartisan, global think tank based in Sydney, Australia, created a list of the most dangerous countries in the world in 2021.

The IEP analyzed data on 23 different indicators, from murder rates and violent crime to terrorism, political instability, violent demonstrations and importation of weapons.

All that information goes into compiling its annual Global Peace Index, which ranks countries based on how peaceful, or conversely, how dangerous they are.

In the IEP’s 2021 Global Peace Index report, released in June, the organization found that the world became less peaceful overall, with peace improving in 87 countries but deteriorating in another 73, with declines generally more pronounced than improvements. in other places.

While a low score on the index does not directly equate to risk of violence, “being ranked in the top 10 least peaceful countries almost always means that a country is involved in an ongoing conflict, has high levels of violence, or is highly militaristic,” said Thomas Morgan, associate director of research for the IEP.

Then… What are the 10 most dangerous countries in the world?

10. Russia

Unlike most of the rest of the last 10 at peace, Russia did not have an internal armed conflict, according to the IEP report, but Russia had one of the largest increases in violent demonstrations.

In response to the poisoning and arrest of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, the Russians took to the streets, despite attempts by police to disperse them by force. More than 8,500 were arrested, according to the IEP report.

On the positive side, ordinary Russians who are not defying the government do not necessarily see their country as a dangerous place to live. Only 21 percent of the population said they were very concerned about becoming a victim of violent crime, and less than 10 percent had actually experienced violence.

9. Central African Republic

The violence cost the Central African Republic (CAR) 37 percent of its gross domestic product in 2020, according to the IEP report.

President Faustin-Archange Touadéra was seeking a second term and had accused his predecessor, François Bozizé, of attempting a coup with rebel groups.

On January 4, 2021, the National Electoral Authority declared President Touadéra the winner. Former President Bozizé’s allies attacked cities despite the 2019 peace agreement between the government and 14 non-state armed groups, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

About 20 percent of the country’s population fled the violence and insecurity surrounding the December 2020 elections, spreading to neighboring Cameroon, Chad and the Republic of the Congo. Another 164,000 citizens are displaced within the Central African Republic.

8. Libya

A 15-month conflict between armed groups that ended in June 2020 left hundreds of civilians dead and missing and thousands of people displaced, according to Human Rights Watch.

But a year later, the African nation still suffers from “severe civil unrest and political instability,” according to the IEP report.

Almost 45 percent of Libyans have personally experienced violence in the past two years, and more than 25 percent view violence as the greatest risk in their daily lives, according to a survey cited by IEP.

The country rates as an “extreme” risk level country for travelers on the Travel Risk Map compiled by health and safety management firm International SOS.

7. Democratic Republic of the Congo

The Congo entered the list in part due to deteriorating relations in 2020 with neighboring Zambia over disputed territory, leading to border skirmishes between the military forces of the two countries, according to the IEP report.

The violence cost the Congo 9 percent of its gross domestic product. As of November 30, 2021, the US State Department classifies the Congo as a country that “reconsiders travel” and notes that “violent crimes, such as armed robbery, home invasion Armed hand and assault are common and local police lack the resources to respond effectively to serious crimes.

Aggressors may pose as police or security officers.

6. Somalia

It is the place where 18 US Special Forces personnel were killed in a bloody confrontation with the forces of a Somali warlord in 1993, in the incident that inspired Mark Bowden’s book “Black Hawk Down: A Story of Modern War, ”as well as the movie based on that.

But more than a quarter century later, Somalia remains a violent place. As of June 17, 2021, the US State Department classifies Somalia as a “no travel” country, noting that “kidnappings, murders and other violent crimes are common, and terrorists continue to attack airports, government buildings, hotels, commercial areas and almost any other place where people gather with car attacks, bombs, mortars and suicide bombers ”.

The African nation has 20 percent of its population displaced as a result of an ongoing conflict between government forces and al-Shabab, a militant group. According to the IEP report, violence has cost 34.9 percent of the nation’s economic output.

5. Iraq

The Middle Eastern nation has been one of the five least developed peaceful nations in the world on the IEP index since 2015.

Deaths from terrorism have fallen since the defeat of ISIS, according to the IEP, but as of November 22, 2021, the US State Department gives Iraq a “no travel” rating, noting that “American citizens in Iraq are at high risk of violence and kidnapping.

Terrorist and insurgent groups regularly attack both Iraqi security forces and civilians. Anti-American sectarian militias threaten American citizens and Western businesses throughout Iraq.

Improvised explosive device (IED) attacks occur in many areas of the country, including Baghdad. “Less than a third of Iraqis rate the government highly for providing safe food and water and reliable electricity,” according to the Lloyd’s Register Foundation report.

4. South Sudan

The African nation separated from Sudan and began an independent state in 2011, but disputes between the two countries keep South Sudan volatile, according to the US State Department, which says abuses against civilians, including “levels horrific sexual violence ”, have forced 4 million people to flee their homes.

The African country lost 40 percent of its gross domestic product to violence in 2020, according to the IEP report.

3. Syria

The Middle Eastern country has some improvement in political stability as President Bashar al-Assad solidified his grip on power.

Still, the threat of terrorism has increased in Syria and the country suffered sustained attacks by ISIS and Al Qaeda in 2020, according to the IEP report.

Syria had the most devastating economic impact of the violence, losing 82 percent of its economic output as a result.

The decade-long civil war generated a humanitarian crisis. The United Nations Refugee Agency estimates that 5.5 million people, many of them children, have fled Syria since the fighting began, in what has become the world’s largest refugee crisis in decades.

2. Yemen

The Persian Gulf nation has been losing peace since 2008, according to the IEP. A civil war between a Saudi-led coalition and Iranian-backed Houthi rebels has killed 100,000 people since 2015, according to the Council on Foreign Relations.

Furthermore, Yemen is increasingly plagued by violent crime. Almost 13 percent of the population are refugees or internally displaced.

Surveys show that 51 percent of people in Yemen consider themselves less safe than in the past.

In the 2019 Lloyds Register Foundation Global Risk Survey, Yemen ranked worst in the world in terms of public perception of whether the government did a good job of providing safe food and water and reliable electricity. .

1. Afghanistan

Afghanistan earned the unwanted distinction of being the least peaceful place on the planet for the fourth year in a row in the IEP index, even before the collapse of the West-backed South Asian nation’s government and the sudden takeover by militants. Taliban in the summer of 2021.

The greatest terrorist impact of any country, despite the fact that that rate, along with deaths from internal conflicts, has decreased in recent years, according to the IEP.

Since the Taliban takeover, few people have been allowed to leave the country and, according to Human Rights Watch, Taliban forces have executed former officials and raided the homes of journalists, activists and human rights defenders. The rights of women and girls are under attack and many women who previously held positions of authority have been fired.

Violence in Afghanistan ate 40 percent of gross domestic product in 2020. In addition to military hostilities, Afghanistan also has serious crime problems.

In a 2019 Gallup poll, only 13 percent of Afghans felt safe walking alone at night, and 50 percent said money or property had been stolen.

Also read:

Afghan woman sells one of her twins for $ 104 to feed the other

They rescue a 9-year-old girl in Afghanistan who was sold by her father to marry a 55-year-old man

The 10 best destinations to travel in 2022